NEIGHBORHOOD and Polaroid Collaborate on Retro Polaroid SX-70 Camera

NEIGHBORHOOD and Polaroid Collaborate to Release Retro Polaroid Camera

The highly anticipated collaboration between Japanese streetwear brand, NEIGHBORHOOD, and iconic camera brand, Polaroid has come to fruition with the release of the retro Polaroid “NH X POLAROID. SX-70 ALPHA MODEL”. This joint venture aims to combine the timeless appeal of the Polaroid SX-70 with the unique design aesthetics of NEIGHBORHOOD.

Unveiled earlier this year, the “NH X POLAROID. SX-70 ALPHA MODEL” showcases a folding body reminiscent of the classic Polaroid SX-70. It features an original silver exterior with a black crocodile pattern leather surface, symbolizing NEIGHBORHOOD’s distinct brand characteristics. Weighing only 0.74 kg, this SLR single-eye camera is equipped with a 116mm f/8 lens, a shutter speed ranging from 1/175 to 14 seconds, and manual focus.

Excitement surrounds the announcement of the camera’s availability, as it will be sold exclusively on NEIGHBORHOOD’s official website through a lottery system. Interested buyers can participate in the lottery from 12:00 PM on August 11th to 12:00 PM on August 12th. Each person is limited to one lottery entry, and winners will be announced after 12:00 PM on August 17th. Delivery will commence at the end of August, exclusively within Japan.

Fans of both NEIGHBORHOOD and Polaroid eagerly await the opportunity to own this unique collaboration piece. As the lottery approach ensures fairness, interested individuals are advised to closely monitor updates and instructions on NEIGHBORHOOD’s official website for a chance to secure this limited edition camera.

Please note that the joint camera will only be available for delivery within Japan. International fans may have to wait for future collaborations or explore alternative avenues to obtain this coveted collectible.