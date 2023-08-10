Ema, shortage of the anticancer drug methotrexate in Europe – Medicine

Several European countries, including Italy, are struggling with the shortage of methotrexate, a drug used to treat some cancers and some autoimmune diseases, such as psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis. This was announced by the European drug regulator, the EMA.





Currently, 11 countries are involved, including Italy (Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal and Romania).





At the origin of the shortage “an unexpected increase in the demand for methotrexate injections and delays in production which have led to supply shortages in some European countries”, reports the EMA which informed that “it is collaborating with the holders of authorizations for the marketing and other stakeholders to identify measures to mitigate the impact of the shortage of supply”.





The agency advises physicians to “ensure that sufficient supplies are available to complete treatment (especially for use in cancer)” before starting treatment.





The shortage is also confirmed by data from the Italian Medicines Agency, which, for some products, has issued authorization for import from abroad in recent months. For the most recent deficiencies, the Aifa indication is “to contact the specialist or general practitioner” who will evaluate whether to prescribe an alternative treatment.



