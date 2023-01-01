Source Title: Netease Cloud Music and Believe Music have reached a strategic cooperation Li Zongsheng, Mayday, Bai’an and other music copyrights are online

According to news on January 1, Netease Cloud Music and Believe Music have reached a strategic cooperation. The two parties will carry out in-depth cooperation in the fields of music copyright and artist promotion. At present, NetEase Cloud Music has obtained the full music copyright authorization of Believe Music, including Li Zongsheng, Mayday, Liu Ruoying, Su Huilun, Ding Dang, Jiajia, Bai An and many other well-known artists. In the future, the two parties will give full play to their respective advantages to provide Chinese music lovers with more high-quality music content and promote the vigorous development of Chinese music. It is reported that after this cooperation, NetEase Cloud Music will launch the copyrights of all artists such as Mayday, and users can listen to all songs of Believe Music within a limited time within three months on NetEase Cloud Music. Believe Music was established in 2006. It has a wealth of high-quality singers and music works. It is a very influential record company in Taiwan, China. I believe that music attaches great importance to the development of “original singer-songwriters” and “singers with strong singing ability”. Not only does it make records, but it also acts as an agent for all its singers’ brokerage activities, so that the development of music products and artists can be synchronized and comprehensive. I believe that music takes “music is the foundation of everything” as the company’s belief, and it is highly compatible with Netease Cloud Music’s company mission of “delivering the beautiful power of music”. Cooperation can further expand the advantages of both parties in their respective fields. After the cooperation between the two parties is concluded, NetEase Cloud Music will gain the copyright of all the artists’ songs under Believe Music, further expand the platform’s advantages in the popular music field such as popular hits, and the platform will also use the unique music community advantages to help Believe Music’s artists in the mainland. . Believe that music has a wealth of copyrights for musical works. Such as Mayday’s “Zhiming and Chunjiao”, “Gentle #MaydayBlue20th”, Liu Ruoying, “Dear Passerby”, Ding Dang, “I Love Him”, Bai An, “Catcher in the Rye” and other classic golden songs that are loved by the majority of users. Mayday is a rock band in Taiwan, China, and the number one rock band in Asia. It was hailed as the “Chinese Beatles” by the western media. It was established in 1997 and made its official debut in 1999. You Are Not Really Happy", "I Don't Want to Leave You Alone", "Zhiming and Chunjiao", "I Am Because of You", "The Later Us", "Cheers", "Sad People Don't Listen to Slow Songs", etc. As a leading online music platform in China, NetEase Cloud Music is very popular among young user groups. At the same time, Netease Cloud Music is also the most popular music platform among the younger generation in China. Its unique music community attributes can not only effectively improve the efficiency of music content distribution, but also help to enhance the interaction between the singers under the Music Group and young user groups. As of the first half of 2022, Netease Cloud Music platform MAU reached 182 million daily active users, with an average daily listening time of 80.6 minutes; as of June 2022, more than 90% of the active users on the platform are post-90s and post-00s, and more than 30% of the number of users listening to songs comes from Platform recommendation has changed the traditional habit of listening to music and created a highly sticky community interaction atmosphere. NetEase Cloud Music was officially listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on December 2, 2021, with a stock code of 9899, ​​becoming the first stock in the global music community. In recent years, as the advantages of unique community ecology and copyright operation capabilities have become increasingly prominent, NetEase Cloud Music has been favored by copyright owners at home and abroad. At present, the platform has successively reached copyright cooperation with many music companies at home and abroad. As of the first half of 2022, the total number of authorized music libraries is 106 million. Since 2021, NetEase Cloud Music has successively reached copyright cooperation with Modern Sky, Hong Kong Emperor Entertainment, China Record Group, Yuehua Entertainment, Fumao Records, SM Corporation, YG Entertainment, Times Fengjun, Yanshe, Avex, Pony Canyon, etc. The songs of Nicholas Tse, Joey Yung, Twins, New Pants, Tong Yang, Wutiaoren, Wang Yibo and many other well-known artists, bands and musicians are all highlighted on NetEase Cloud Music. The gradual circulation of music copyright is re-energizing the Chinese music market. In the future, NetEase Cloud Music will continue to actively promote cooperation with upstream copyright owners, and continue to provide more high-quality music content for Chinese music lovers.

