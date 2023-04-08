Home Entertainment Netflix raises its prices in Argentina: how will it affect users and how much will they have to pay?
Entertainment

Netflix raises its prices in Argentina: how will it affect users and how much will they have to pay?

by admin
Netflix raises its prices in Argentina: how will it affect users and how much will they have to pay?

The Netflix streaming platform announced an increase in its rates for its users in Argentina. The new prices are already available on the official page of the platform and will be applied to new subscribers to the service.

For existing users, you will receive an email notification of the increase one month before the price changes, based on each customer’s billing date.

Increase your Netflix rates

The new Netflix rates in Argentina represent a significant increase in the three available plans. The basic plan will experience a 42.9% increase, going from $699 to $999 (final price of $1,758.24 with tax). The standard plan will experience a 30.8% increase, from $1,299 to $1,699 (final price of $2,990.24 with tax). And finally, the premium plan will experience an increase of 26.3%, going from $1,899 to $2,399 (final price of $4,222.24 with taxes).

It is important to bear in mind that since it is consumed in dollars, even though its value is expressed in pesos, there are several taxes that are applied to the price of the season ticket. These taxes include a VAT of 21%, a perception on account of taxes on income and personal property of 45%, a PAIS tax of 8% and a collection of taxes on gross income in CABA of 2%.

In short, Netflix users in Argentina should prepare to pay more for their streaming service. With the increase in rates, the platform seeks to continue offering quality content to its users in the region and remain competitive in the market. Existing users will have a month to adjust to the new prices before they take effect.

What are the new Netflix prices in Argentina?

Plan -Previous price- -New price- -Final Price with Taxes-
Basic Plan $ 699 $ 999 $ 1.758,24
Standard Plan $ 1.299 $ 1.699 $ 2.990,24
Plan Premium $ 1.899 $ 2.399 $ 4.222,24

You may also like

Christian Dior 2023 spring and summer series, the...

The UN approved a historic international treaty for...

The UNE closes its campaign today in Neuquén...

Column “Ball to the void”: Mbappé armed PSG...

Sports calendar: where and when to see the...

After a three-year absence, the overseas drama returns...

Mercedes does not have a Plan B if...

A great Carranza was not enough to add:...

Emmily Rodrígues’s friends do not believe that she...

“Billy Elliot” at the Sistina in Rome

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy