The Netflix streaming platform announced an increase in its rates for its users in Argentina. The new prices are already available on the official page of the platform and will be applied to new subscribers to the service.

For existing users, you will receive an email notification of the increase one month before the price changes, based on each customer’s billing date.

Increase your Netflix rates

The new Netflix rates in Argentina represent a significant increase in the three available plans. The basic plan will experience a 42.9% increase, going from $699 to $999 (final price of $1,758.24 with tax). The standard plan will experience a 30.8% increase, from $1,299 to $1,699 (final price of $2,990.24 with tax). And finally, the premium plan will experience an increase of 26.3%, going from $1,899 to $2,399 (final price of $4,222.24 with taxes).

It is important to bear in mind that since it is consumed in dollars, even though its value is expressed in pesos, there are several taxes that are applied to the price of the season ticket. These taxes include a VAT of 21%, a perception on account of taxes on income and personal property of 45%, a PAIS tax of 8% and a collection of taxes on gross income in CABA of 2%.

In short, Netflix users in Argentina should prepare to pay more for their streaming service. With the increase in rates, the platform seeks to continue offering quality content to its users in the region and remain competitive in the market. Existing users will have a month to adjust to the new prices before they take effect.

What are the new Netflix prices in Argentina?

Plan -Previous price- -New price- -Final Price with Taxes- Basic Plan $ 699 $ 999 $ 1.758,24 Standard Plan $ 1.299 $ 1.699 $ 2.990,24 Plan Premium $ 1.899 $ 2.399 $ 4.222,24