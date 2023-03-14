More Neuquén than ever arrives andl Yo Como Festival, Limay river edition. This March 25 and 26, at the Sandra Canale spa (Gática), the best of regional gastronomy will converge in a proposal that will also include musical shows, a farmers’ market, food trucks, entrepreneurs, cooking classes and kids spaces, among other options in an enviable natural environment.

Jimena Monteverde and Juan Braceli will lead the troupe of cooks who will delight the public with their dishes, plus their colleagues who will come from the north of Neuquén, the lake region, the provincial center and Confluencia.

Braceli: his presence is as classic as the Yo Como Festival itself. His fans always ask for his presence.

What music are we going to listen to?

“My invincible friend” the band of the moment at a national level will captivate with their indie rock music hours after having released their new repertoire, “Isla de Oro”. Next Thursday the 23rd they present it at Vorterix in Buenos Aires and they immediately travel to the capital Neuquén. With them, regional musicians will join these two days of the fifth edition of the Yo Como Festival.

The event opens its doors at 12 noon on both days and runs until approximately 11 p.m..

The cost of the ticket is $1000 per person, children under 12 years old do not pay admission.

Buying tickets in advance for both days the cost is $1500.

You can make the purchase by accessing miticket.rionegro.com.ar and you can pay with a debit, credit or Mercado pago card.

With Club Río Negro you access the 2×1 promotion on tickets. In addition, its members will have a discount on the gastronomic offer and will be able to access the Club Río Negro space at no cost.

The official Yo Como 2023 cup will be delivered with the ticket.

The event is “pet friendly”obviously.

The classes with those who know the most about cooking, with established and emerging ones, are always a point of strong interest in all the programming of the Yo Como Festival, this time the “Río Limay” edition.

More than 15 foodie proposals

The idea of ​​this new edition is that the public can find that exquisite snack that is not usually offered in the market. “Indulge yourself, try something new” is the watchword. With a glass of your favorite drink.

The best gins in the region will be offered at the Yo Como Festival from March 25 to 26 (2023) in Neuquén.

Gin, the fashionable drink at the event

Two local entrepreneurs, in this sense, will honor the fashionable drink: gin. “Gina” and YUNTA are the two marks present. The first, by the hand of its creators, Taté Moretti and Hernán López Sosa, entrepreneurs of the first distillery in Neuquén, “Patagonian Distillery”. The second, owned by the brothers Pablo and Andrés Méndezwho make this drink at the La Olimpia establishment, at the junction of the Ruca Choroy and Aluminé rivers, in Aluminé.

Some of the chefs that you will be able to get to know up close

“This festival is gastronomic par excellence,” says regional chef Juan Solorza, who is a content advisor for this new edition. He anticipates names such as Claudio Abraham, Victoria Saldubehere, Nahuel Sepúlveda, Emmanuel Leiva, Martín Cajal and Sol Sayonara, among others, who will be giving free classes and making it possible to discover new dishes, techniques and possible combinations with seasonal and local products. .

A unique opportunity to learn while having a good time

Do you want to know more about how to make kombucha? There will be a special class with an expert. On healthy cooking, another class… Another on how to make sushi.

“Once again, Neuquén gastronomy, its chefs and its producers will be able to stand out in this space,” he stresses.

It also highlights a characteristic that is part of Yo Como’s DNA: “it is an itinerant festival. This also makes it possible for people to discover new geographies as well.”

Going to the Festival Yo Como en familia: always appears as the purpose of organizing this editorial event «Río Negro».

At this point, those who sponsor and sponsor this event join in reaffirming an idea that Yo Como promotes: sustainable gastronomy, which Neuquén highlights and promotes once again. Thinking about the territory and everything that this entails: total respect for the social and natural environments. Do not generate waste. Use seasonal and local or nearby products. Recover the landscapes and its people and heritage, be it natural, historical, architectural, gastronomic, craft or artistic. “Gastronomy drives all this,” insists Juan Solorza.

«Yo Como» reaffirms itself once again as the brand that represents the work and prominence of Patagonian gastronomy.

Who supports this Festival

The municipality of Neuquén, the government of the Province of Neuquén, the Neuquén Legislature, Salta Cautiva beer and the companies “Carlos Isla” and “Armorique” make it possible to carry out this move in their roles as sponsors.

The invitation is already formulated. An opportunity to spend entire afternoons on the banks of Limay with the best gastronomic offer in Neuquén. With family, with friends. Plus the music you wanted to hear.



