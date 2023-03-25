Home Entertainment Netflix will launch Yoshinaga’s original manga “Ooku” and the animation will be launched in the summer of 2023 – yqqlm
2023-03-25 20:04

Netflix announced that Yoshinaga’s original manga “Ooku” will launch an animated version, which is expected to be launched in the summer of 2023. Time goes back to the Edo period, the story of what happened after the mysterious epidemic caused a sharp decrease in the male population, and the center of social operations completely shifted to women. The director is Keiyuki Abe, who worked on the animated version of “Yu Yu Hakusho”, and well-known voice actors such as Miyano Mamoru, Matsui Eriko, Kaji Yuki, and Seki Tomoichi will also star in the animation.

