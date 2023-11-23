Netflix’s New Korean Drama “Monster” Set to Premiere on December 22, 2023

Netflix to Release New Korean Drama “Monster” in December

Netflix has announced the release of its new Korean drama “Monster” set to premiere on December 22, 2023. The thriller, set in the spring of 1945, follows the story of two young individuals, Jang Taesang and Yoon Chae-ok, as they confront a mysterious monster born of greed and navigate the darkest of times.

The teaser poster for “Monster” was recently released, featuring the main characters, played by Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee, with nervous expressions as they confront a suspicious presence at Wengcheng Hospital. The release of the poster has sparked curiosity among viewers about the secrets hidden within the hospital.

Additionally, the first trailer for the drama was also unveiled, showcasing the intense first meeting between Jang Taesang and Yoon Chae-ok as they embark on a journey to the darkest and most secret places in order to survive. The storyline revolves around Jang Taesang’s quest to find the missing concubine of Police Officer Ishikawa before the cherry blossoms wither.

Directed by Jung Dong-yun and written by Kang Yinjing, “Monster” is set to be released in two parts, with the first seven episodes premiering on December 22, 2023, and the last three episodes on January 5, 2024.

The drama features an ensemble cast including Park Seo-joon, Han So-hee, Kim Soo-hyun, Kim Hae-sook, Zhao Hanzhe, and Wei Gujun. It is co-produced by Story & Pictures Media and Kakao Entertainment and will be distributed by Netflix.

Fans can anticipate an action-packed and suspenseful series as Jang Taesang and Yoon Chae-ok fight for survival in the face of huge conspiracies and terrible secrets.

For more information and to watch “Monster,” visit www.netflix.com/GyeongseongCreature.

