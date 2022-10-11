Source title: The boutique urban idol drama “Just a Divorce Relationship” delicately interprets the sweet love in the cooling-off period of divorce

On October 10th, the urban romance drama “Just a Divorce Relationship” jointly produced by Boyi Chuangwei, Jiantou Culture, Cui Ni Hanxiang Culture, and Xingyue Lake Culture was grandly launched. The play is produced by Song Hailong, Zhang Yizhan, Yin Cuihan, and Yu Gaofeng. Yin Cuihan and Wang Fuping are the chief producers, Ke Jiasheng is the chief planner, and Chen Zheng, Zhao Limin, and Ma Zheng are the producers. Zheng, Zhuo Wei, Hei Mingpu directed, Chen Xun, Zhu Jiaqian, Lv Yan, Wang Jiayu, Wang Cheng co-starred, and Liu Guhao and Ke Wenkang made special appearances. “Just a Divorce Relationship” is adapted from the novel “After Divorce, My Ex-Husband Always Wants to Take Me Home and Kiss Me”, which tells the story of the relationship between Qi Junye, the arrogant tyrant, and the lonely daughter Jiang Shishi. In a love story, the wealthy and powerful marriages that were originally strong alliances were cast in the shadow of hatred due to business wars, and the seemingly happy marriages were also in crisis due to family reasons. Although it is an urban romance drama, the drama abandons the worldview of traditional romance dramas from the perspective of male protagonists, but focuses on women, showing the audience the awakening and growth of the female protagonist in social, work and family relationships. How modern women control their own destiny to add color to their lives. In addition, the play closely follows the real hot spots and depicts the emotional changes of the male and female protagonists during the calm period of divorce, which has a positive guiding effect on the current young generation’s view of marriage and love. In addition to love elements, “Just a Divorce Relationship” also combines business, workplace, family and other elements, with ups and downs and suspense in the plot. The whole drama highly embodies the sense of today’s urban atmosphere in terms of costume modeling and art production. The modeling is changeable and elegant, and the costumes are echoed according to the emotions and temperament of the current characters on different occasions, and strive to become a classic fashion drama. In addition, it is escorted by a strong production team. With many years of production experience and content creation advantages, it jumps out of traditional routines in character settings. The character language is realistic and often uses the mouth of the characters in the play to make official complaints about real problems. Bring the audience the cool feeling of chasing the drama. If one sentence is used to describe the relationship between the male and female protagonists in "It's Just a Divorce Relationship", it would be more appropriate to "abuse the wife for a while, chase the wife in the crematorium". And this time, the one who started the difficult pursuit of his wife is our hero, Qi Junye, played by Chen Xun. Chen Xun, who is 185 cm tall, has delicate eyebrows and eyes, and his capable appearance fits the image of President Ba. Since his debut, Chen Xun has participated in various types of film and television works such as "Swordsman", "Snow Eagle Lord", "Wonderful Puppet", "Geek Jianghu", "Eight Minutes of Warmth", "Just the Relationship of Marriage", etc. , Every time he devotes himself to the role, Chen Xun's acting skills have been rapidly improved. With a handsome appearance and carefully crafted acting skills, Chen Xun will definitely let the audience see a domineering and arrogant Qi Junye. Should the boss be a sweet wife? That’s not “Just a Divorce Relationship”. The “wife” Jiang Shishi in the play is a big heroine who concentrates on her career, and Zhu Jiaqian, who plays Jiang Shishi, is also a dedicated workaholic. As a rookie actor, Zhu Jiaqian has participated in many film and television dramas such as “Flowers in the Autumn Moonlight”, “She Can’t Sleep”, “The Other Party Is Entering” and so on, and her acting skills have gradually been recognized by the audience. Divorce Relationship” will also be another masterpiece in Zhu Jiaqian’s acting experience. Lv Yan, who plays the second female lead, will once again collaborate with Zhu Jiaqian in many wonderful rival plays. Since her debut, Lu Yan has participated in many film and television dramas such as “Han Shiguan”, “Nian Beast”, “Flowers in the Autumn Moon Night”. Therefore, the actor’s acting skills are tested very much. After many films and TV dramas, Lu Yan will be able to successfully control the role of Chu Yu and bring wonderful performance to the audience. Wang Jiayu, who was born in a professional school, has participated in “Heroes of Fire”, “Tian Wu Ji”, “The Flower is Beautiful and the Moon is Round” and so on. Whether it is a tough guy or a sunshine boy, Wang Jiayu’s portrayal of the wood is three-pointed. The character of Lin Mochen played this time is himself a modest and noble son. I hope that Wang Jiayu can bring us a different kind of Lin Mochen with his handsome appearance and solid acting skills. In addition to the male and female protagonists, there are also several characters that are hard to ignore. Qi Junye's sweet and sweet assistant Mo is played by Wang Cheng, who has participated in "Bakugan Boy", "Legend of Skyfire", and "Everything Is Good"; the smiling tiger Qi Shuli, who has a deep heart, has participated in "Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, I Don't Believe in Tears" " Liu Guhao of "Three Lives, Three Worlds, Ten Miles of Peach Blossoms" starred; Liu Shi, a popular star of Jiang Shishi's friend, was played by Ke Wenkang, who had participated in "Please Call Me Savior" and "Youth Shield". When the super creative team is paired with actors with hard-core acting skills, "Just a Divorce" is destined to become a hit drama. At present, the drama has been invested in the intense shooting process, and I look forward to it being launched as soon as possible.

