Streaming platform Netflix has released a teaser trailer for a new Halloween stop-motion animation, Wendle & Wild. The film will be directed by Henry Selick, director of the famous stop-motion animation The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Jordan Peele may be better known for his performances with Keegan-Michael Key (Obama’s furious interpreter), despite his Oscar-winning career as a director and writer. The Black Brothers (Key & Peele) series of comedy shorts. The two collaborated again this time to play the two “devil brothers” of Wendle & Wild. Peel also wrote the screenplay with Henry Selick.

“Demon Brothers” tells the story of scheming demon brothers Wendell and Wilder who seek help from Kate Elliott (Lyric Ross), a guilt-ridden girl from the past, and summon the brothers to the living world. Kate’s requested debrief leads to a bizarre comedy adventure that violates the laws of life and death.

In addition to the black brothers, the cast of the film will also include Gila Bassett, James Hong, Ving Rhames and Wu Hanzhang.

The Demon Brothers will premiere on Netflix on October 28, 2022.

