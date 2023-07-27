Home » New Balance and Niko and… Collaborate to Launch Coffee-Themed Shoes
New Balance and Niko and… Collaborate to Launch Coffee-Themed Shoes

【2023 Year 7 month, China】This summer, footwear brand New Balance has once again teamed up with niko and… to introduce the 530 and 610 cooperative shoes, inspired by coffee and lifestyle. This collaboration aims to merge the multi-level coffee flavor inspiration with sports functionality, creating a unique and refreshing footwear collection.

The first shoe in this collaboration is the New Balance 530, which draws inspiration from milk coffee and seamlessly blends the essence of urban and outdoor aesthetics. The color scheme of the 530 is a reinterpretation of the classic model, making it a standout on the streets. The shoe features ABZORB midsole technology and an ultra-light rubber sole, providing enhanced cushioning and comfort for the feet.

The 530 collection includes two variations: the 530 Cappuccino and the 530 Caramel Latte. The Cappuccino model is adorned with a milk coffee color, which adds a touch of personality to every step. On the other hand, the Caramel Latte showcases a caramel-colored upper and sole, reminiscent of subtly caramelized sweetness.

Moving on to the New Balance 610, this shoe draws its inspiration from the trail running shoes of the 2000s. With a sleek design and a more modern aesthetic, the 610 strikes a perfect balance between versatility and casual style. It is the ideal choice for light outdoor activities.

The 610 collection also includes two variations: the 610 Americano and the 610 Matcha. The Americano model takes inspiration from the energetic American coffee culture, featuring retro functional color schemes that exude a sense of adventure. Meanwhile, the Matcha model offers a fresh touch of green, reminiscent of matcha latte, perfectly blending with the natural outdoor environment.

The new New Balance and niko and… cooperative shoes are set to be officially released on August 1, 2023, in mainland China. Customers can purchase them through New Balance’s official channels and collaboration channels. For more details and information, interested individuals can refer to New Balance’s official public platform.

This collaboration between New Balance and niko and… explores the fusion of coffee-inspired aesthetics and sports functionality, providing sneaker lovers with a fresh and vibrant collection. Don’t miss the chance to grab these unique and stylish shoes this summer.

