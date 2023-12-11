New Balance Numeric Launches Signature Shoe for Skateboarder Tom Knox

New Balance Numeric Launches First Signature Shoe for Skateboarder Tom Knox

New Balance’s skateboard branch, New Balance Numeric, has announced the release of its first signature shoe for British skateboarder Tom Knox. Knox, who joined the New Balance Numeric team in 2014, now has his own shoe, the Numeric 600.

The Numeric 600 draws inspiration from the brand’s indoor sneakers from the early 1990s and is made of high-quality suede and nubuck leather. The shoe comes in two colorways, “white/green” and “black/white” and features the “NB Tom Knox 600” on the tongue to highlight its identity. Additionally, the word “Indoor” is decorated on the side of the heel, and the classic “N” Logo is featured on both sides.

In terms of technology, the shoe utilizes FuelCell midsole and FantomFit technology to increase durability and comfort. The Ortholite insole provides a comfortable feel and is paired with an NDurance rubber outsole, which enhances flexibility and traction.

The Numeric 600 is now available for purchase on New Balance’s official website and designated stores, with a price tag of $94.99. This marks New Balance Numeric’s first collaboration with Knox for a signature shoe, and it has already garnered attention from skateboarding enthusiasts.

Fans of Tom Knox and New Balance Numeric are encouraged to check out the Numeric 600 and secure a pair for themselves.

