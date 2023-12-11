National Swimming Championships: Zhang Yufei’s first place in 50m freestyle advanced to the finals – Sports – China Engineering Network

Zhang Yufei Advances to Finals in National Swimming Championships 50m Freestyle

The 2023 National Swimming Championships continued in Jinan, Shandong on December 11, with Zhang Yufei making an impressive performance in the women’s 50-meter freestyle preliminaries. She swam 24.82 seconds, securing the top spot and advancing to the finals.

The day began with Jinan covered in snow, but that did not dampen the spirits of the athletes or the audience. Zhang Yufei expressed her gratitude to the spectators, saying, “It snowed so much today, and everyone came thousands of miles to watch (the game). I am really grateful to everyone.”

In the women’s 100-meter breaststroke preliminaries, Ye Shiwen ranked second with a time of 1:07.44, also advancing to the finals. Ye Shiwen commented on her performance, stating, “It feels a little worse than I expected because I have gone all out this morning.” She mentioned that she has been focusing on strengthening her aerobic training and hopes to set a new personal best in the finals.

In the men’s events, Xu Jiayu swam 55.55 seconds in the 100-meter backstroke preliminaries, earning him a spot in the finals. Despite missing out on the finals for the 400-meter freestyle, Xu Jiayu expressed his determination to use the competition as a test of his training results.

Wang Shun and Wang Gu Kailai also showcased strong performances, with both swimmers advancing to the finals in their respective events.

Zhang Zhanshuo, a 16-year-old swimmer, took the top spot in the men’s 200-meter freestyle preliminaries. He had previously won the gold medal in the men’s 400-meter freestyle final, setting a new personal best and achieving the Olympic A standard.

Reflecting on his achievements, Zhang Zhanshuo stated, “When you step off the podium, everything starts from scratch. Keep your feet on the ground and don’t be proud.” He emphasized the importance of using competitions as training to accumulate experience for future events.

As the National Swimming Championships continue, the athletes are proving their dedication and skill, setting the stage for an exciting finals event.

