New Balance Presents Innovative Runway Show to Showcase Century-Old Brand Culture

New Balance Lights Up Shanghai with Iconic Runway Show

September 21, Shanghai – The internationally acclaimed sports brand, New Balance, made its grand entrance in Shanghai, illuminating the Shanghai Oil Tank Art Center with a spectacular New Balance Runway show that drew inspiration from its century-old brand culture. This unique event merged the brand’s running heritage with the concept of a fashion show. A host of notable guests from various walks of life, including actors, world champions, singers, and supermodels, gathered to witness this extraordinary journey through New Balance’s cultural time and space.

The New Balance Runway show took place on a specially designed runway, where light and shadow danced on the stage, leading the audience through a mysterious time tunnel as they witnessed the brand’s iconic moments. Models made their way through time, setting the stage for a remarkable show. With minimalist colors and bold silhouettes, the show projected a vision of the future that showcased the brand’s refined innovative style.

During the show, models exuded vitality through their running forms, their styles mirroring the essence of urban daily life. Layered textured styles highlighted the natural flow of urban living, while retro textures and colors collided to ignite creativity and playfulness, embracing a sense of diversity. The energetic urban rhythm came to life on the runway, showcasing the brand’s versatile style that effortlessly transitions between different scenes.

The sound of footsteps resonated throughout the show, as runners appeared with genuine and dynamic running poses, recreating the different running styles one would find on a sports field – from high-spirited and carefree to determined and focused. At this moment, the concepts of New Balance Fresh Foam Track and the show intertwined, stirring the running factor within everyone’s hearts and expressing the reality and beauty of running to the audience.

Adding a surprise element to the show was the appearance of New Balance’s breakthrough product, the WARPED RUNNER shoe. With its flowing appearance lines that mirrored the smooth curves of the runway, this shoe showcased the fusion of sports technology and fashion experience from a fresh perspective, further exploring the possibilities in the realms of sports and fashion.

Moreover, the New Balance China Special Exhibition took visitors on a journey through time and space, tracing the brand’s history through four major exhibition areas. The exhibition, under the theme of centuries of ingenuity and running genes, showcased the brand culture that transcends time and space.

The brand’s journey began in 1906, and visitors could delve into New Balance’s rich running heritage and witness its commitment to excellence and continuous breakthroughs in technology, product development, and comfort creation. The exhibition also featured a mirrored design that broke the boundaries of space, creating an environment that symbolized the infinite possibilities in life. Additionally, a shoe wall displayed representative shoes from the brand’s inception in the 1960s to the present, showcasing New Balance’s exquisite craftsmanship in shoemaking. The exhibition concluded with a tribute to the running gene, reminding visitors to embrace their inner runner and experience the joy brought about by running.

Through this runway show, New Balance paid homage to its century-old classics while incorporating contemporary innovative design concepts. The brand continues to uphold its spirit of “manufacturing excellence and continuous breakthroughs,” showcasing its avant-garde and diverse brand style yet again, leading the way in sports fashion. New Balance remains committed to empowering athletes to reach their full potential and enjoy a balanced and comfortable life.

About New Balance:

New Balance, a century-old jogging shoe family, was founded in 1906 in Boston, the marathon city of the United States, by William J. Riley. The brand’s legendary story began with the design and development of arch supports inspired by the shape of a chicken’s paw. For a hundred years, New Balance has consistently adhered to the spirit of “manufacturing excellence and continuous breakthroughs,” continuously improving technological materials, product appearance, and comfort. New Balance aims to provide excellent products for running enthusiasts and professional athletes. The brand will continue to strive for excellence, enabling every athlete to unleash their full potential and enjoy a balanced and comfortable life.

