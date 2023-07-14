New Balance Unveils Latest Color Scheme for 998 MADE in USA: ‘Black’

New Balance Introduces New Color Scheme for 998 MADE in USA Series

New Balance has unveiled a new color scheme for its popular 998 MADE in USA series. Following the success of previous releases, the latest addition to the collection will be the sleek and stylish “Black” colorway.

Since its inclusion in the MADE in USA series, the New Balance 998 has continued to generate excitement among sneaker enthusiasts. Launched in 1993, this iconic model was the first to feature the revolutionary ABZORB cushioning technology. The shoe boasts a combination of gray mesh and black suede on the upper, creating a sleek and modern look. The black and gray tones are beautifully contrasted by the white shoelaces, adding a touch of elegance to the overall design. With New Balance’s renowned craftsmanship, the 998 MADE in USA “Black” edition stands out as a truly unique and textured shoe.

While there is currently no official release date for the New Balance 998 MADE in USA “Black”, fans can expect it to hit the shelves in the upcoming months. The shoes will be available on the New Balance website as well as select retailers. Priced at $210, they offer a combination of style and performance.

This latest addition to the MADE in USA series is sure to attract the attention of sneakerheads and New Balance enthusiasts alike. To stay updated on the release of the New Balance 998 MADE in USA “Black”, interested buyers are encouraged to follow the latest news and updates from the brand.