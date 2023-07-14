SPF layering: like layering in sunscreen

Using SPF regularly is essential to protect yourself from UV rays, especially in the summer. The problem is, hardly anyone puts on enough sunscreen. The content creator Abbey Yungin a video what up TikTok has more than a million views, he suggested not applying it all at once, but in several layers.

Layering with sunscreen should ensure greater coverage by negative effects of photoexposure, avoiding annoying residues on the skin. But how effective is it really? We asked Mariuccia Buccidermatologa e presidente dell’ISPLAD (International-Italian Society of Plastic-Regenerative and Oncologic Dermatology).

How much sunscreen should we apply?

“It’s assumed that most people don’t apply much sunscreen. In theory we should apply some 2 mg per square centimetrebut they are difficult to quantify. It is why various techniques are recommended, such as the teaspoon rule of face and neck cream» explains Bucci.

Layering with the same sunscreen

“The procedure consists of applying the same sunscreen layered. She layers first trying to pretty much cover her entire face. Then, since these creams are often not easily absorbed, wait a few minutes and apply a second layer on top of the first. This way yes avoid the “pilling effect”which occurs when small accumulations of product are created on the skin».

«It also depends on the type of sunscreen used, whether more or less light or creamy. Thus, the protection could penetrate better into areas that would not have been possible to reach with a first pass. Simply put the solar in several stages in a matter of minutes. Two coats are enough: the first, very light, works like a primer in a certain sense».

Can different SPFs be layered?

«The method of layering the same sunscreen can be useful for make sure you put the right amount and to make it better absorbed. If instead different products are mixedfor example with SPF 30, 20 and 50 you don’t get an SPF 100. There is no cumulative effect of the protection factor. Only the quantity of active ingredient contained in the product that is stratified changes», continues the dermatologist.

Mix sunscreen with other products

“There are some foundations that can alter the effect of the SPF same. It’s worth using a foundation with SPF or a tinted sunscreen directly, rather than applying other creamy products on top of the sunscreen. The emulsifiers contained in the foundation could in fact dilute the sunscreen and alter its integrity. Is always better to use a single product, rather than two creams that emulsify or stratify, to have a greater guarantee of the coverage itself. Even using products formulated with chemical filters together with others with mineral filters can make their protective capacity unstable».

Does sunscreen need to be reapplied throughout the day?

“It should be reapplied every two hourssince the photoprotection is impaired by sweating. It is advisable to prefer a SPF quite highAt least one 30, which starts at 97% protection. For some people, a 50 is even better, depending on your skin type. Who has the oily skin sometimes he is afraid to use protections, but there are gods fluidi ultralight o water fluidwhich are really very light».

«The exposome is a set of factors that influence skin ageing. There is not only the sun, but also for example smog and fine dust. The SPF protects the skin from UV rays and pollution and defends it from the appearance of skin cancers», concludes the expert.

