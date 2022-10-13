Original title: New Book Express | The fantasy martial arts novel “Legend of Su Kuang” has finally come to an end, published by the Humanities Society in three volumes

Recently, the first volume of the fantasy martial arts masterpiece “Legend of Su Kuang”, “Stand in the World“, was grandly launched by the People’s Literature Publishing House. It is reported that “Legend of Su Kuang” is expected to be published in three volumes, with a total of more than two million words, and the last two volumes will be released one after another next year.

“Legend of Su Kuang” was founded in 2005, first published in the Jinjiang column, and scattered in several martial arts journals. The story takes the protagonist Su Kuang as the protagonist and runs through the whole book. Each story tells a story and is linked to each other. Later, it was collected as a single book and released, which caused great repercussions. Once a reader commented: “The first talented woman in the contemporary martial arts world, except for the floating. Outside the lamp should not be a second person.” The author Piao Deng is also known as one of the representative writers of “new martial arts in the mainland”. Since then, the series has been presented as an open stance, not all finished. The author also devoted himself to writing, and after more than ten years, he once again presented the final chapter. The novel has been sublimated from a bright and happy heroic story to how a person can truly achieve self-realization. The protagonist Su Kuang is also in the destruction of fate again and again. The prodigal son grows into a dazzling hero. As the author said, this is “the story of a young man who embraces heroism and finally sees a vast land”, which is full of vitality and strength.

The first volume of this book, “Standing in the World” launched by the Humanities Society, contains three main text parts of “You must have a way”, “Precise Wall Bodhi”, “Standing in the World” and the extra part “Floating and Falling with the Waves”, which is the author’s recent work. The new creation, the story is relatively independent, from this, we can see the style change of Piao Deng in the middle and late creation of “The Legend of Su Kuang”. On the basis of maintaining the original characters and storyline, the style has been further turned inward, giving readers more surprise.

At present, iQIYI’s film and television dramas and animations of the same name are being developed and developed. The platform’s self-produced online dramas will be written by the famous screenwriter and producer Wu Zheng, and the gold medal screenwriter Yuan Yuan will write.

The charming world of rivers and lakes

“Jianghu” is a fictional world that belongs to the independent Chinese culture and has a national character. In “Legend of Su Kuang”, the author Piao Deng uses an overhead narrative technique, dilutes the historical background of the development of the story, and focuses on the On the genealogy of many characters with Kuang as the core, and in this way, the changes and bloody winds of the entire temple and the rivers and lakes are linked.

The novel absorbs the structure of the interlocking, grass, snake and gray lines of Chinese classical novels, and focuses on the story’s ups and downs and the vertical development of the plot. Multiple contexts are unfolded, and the characters appear one after another. sense. It brings elements such as reasoning, suspense, and drama into it, which is fascinating and highly readable. Since “Stand in the World“, the mystery has been revealed layer by layer, and the contradictions between the forces of all parties have begun to appear.

On the whole, the novels can be roughly divided into the temple system represented by the God-Captain Camp and the Jianghu system represented by the beggar gangs and other sects. But at the same time, in rounds of conspiracy, slaughter, and confrontation, each system is gradually divided into a confrontation between the righteous camp and the evil camp, but this confrontation is not a simple binary opposition. In the novel, some people fight because of their natural positions, while most people choose to fight for their own values, which further triggers the reversal and changes of the situation. face. And Su Kuang, who fought his whole life according to his free will, jumped between the two systems and became an unclassifiable and unique existence.

Classic character image: Su Kuang

An excellent literary work will surely dedicate a classic and stand-up character to the reader. It is precisely with its hot-blooded and free theme, unruly style of writing, amazing imagination, and wide-ranging narrative ability that Drifting Deng created the classic character image of Su Kuang.

Su Kuang was originally born in an official family, and was adopted by Tie Ao, the head of the Shenpu Camp after he was abandoned. But his body and will did not grow along the established lines. In the Hongshan case, he chose the justice he believed in, quit the camp of the gods, and roamed the world as a ranger. Different from the common “white clothes light over snow” heroes, he is free, savage, and playful. He never gives up on himself or on his friends. He relies on his belief in the glimmer of human nature and his love for life itself. , making persistence and choices, and taking corresponding responsibilities, deconstructing the traditional expression of martial arts novels to some extent.

Especially in the volume “Stand in the World“, Su Kuang lost the most important and final barrier in martial arts, and his waist was broken. Facing the blow of fate, he calmly decided to undergo bone surgery. Even if he risked losing his life, he had to complete the most heroic battle. When someone asked him, “When we get there, do we want waist or death?”, his answer was: “No waist or life, we want to win.”

It can be said that Su Kuang has completed the true interpretation of Chinese martial arts by the characters of the novel – everyone only lives once in his life, and even if he only has one time, he must fight for honor and to surpass himself! It is precisely because of the special character of Su Kuang that the novel has been deeply remembered by readers for 16 years since its creation. Su Kuang’s counterattack against fate inspires every ordinary contemporary youth who is unwilling to be mediocre. Some readers commented that Su Kuang is the one who “can set fire in people’s hearts”!

The smallness and greatness of all living beings

Although the novel is named after “Su Kuang”, with Su Kuang as the protagonist throughout, but in fact, when Piao Deng entered the middle and later stages of creation, the range of characters described was gradually expanding, creating an impressive pedigree of characters. In “You Must Have a Way” and “The Cliff Bodhi”, the image of Su Kuang’s younger brother Feng Xueyuan has gradually become full. He has a super talent but has not experienced the tempering of the right way. His real opponent is the fear of the unknown; in “Human World” In “And Stand”, Chu Suibo appears as another important character in the novel. After experiencing the dilemma and humiliation of the original family, delay and weakness are his biggest weaknesses. In the final volume to be published next year, this feature will be more prominent. We can also see Ding Jie, Yun Xiaosha, Shen Dongli, Shen Nanzhi and many other characters with sharp edges and corners, and even villains such as Shangguan Gan, Wang Su, the seven ladies, etc., also have extremely distinct personalities. It is these flesh-and-blood, vivid characters that really constitute the background of the turbulent and turbulent rivers and lakes.

Also in this volume, the little people in all living beings also add a sense of well-being and depth to the whole world of rivers and lakes. For example, Ji Huangjiu, an old man who performed lumbar surgery for Su Kuang, has been in a lowly business for nine generations. The eldest son had his lumbar spine broken because of his honesty. But in the end it was still a failure. Although his life was miserable, Ji Huangjiu gritted his teeth and fought hard. He lived to fulfill his “heroic dream” of saving good people and sending bad people to hell. Until he met Su Kuang, they completed the impossible task of breaking the waist and reconnecting the waist together, making Su Kuang stand up again; another example, Liu Ru, who used to be the maid of Chu Suibo’s house, was experiencing After the dilapidation of the owner’s house and the tragedy of the family, he has never given up any hope of life, even if it is a way of living that is looked down upon by others.

While assisting the main characters and promoting the storyline, these characters are still vivid individuals. They shine because of their adherence to the values ​​they abide by. They are organic existences that cannot be ignored in the entire novel. It is precisely because the novel has not fallen into the rut of simply describing the main characters, and each character is complete, three-dimensional and unique, so there will be such a majestic and real world of rivers and lakes, and readers will have such a strong resonance. As soon as I read it, “blood poured out of my whole body”.

The process of reading and creating is also a process of self-improvement

From the beginning of creation to the final completion, Piao Deng wrote “The Legend of Su Kuang” in 16 years. But the passage of time did not kill the readers’ enthusiasm for Su Kuang and this work. Many readers said that “The Legend of Su Kuang” accompanied them at every stage of their growth. A reader once commented: “I just finished the operation, and in the intensive care unit, I just imagined myself as Su Kuang to survive.”

The single-line books that have been published before have also scored as high as 8.3 points on Douban, and they have remained high for many years. At the same time, readers have always been concerned about the development and trend of the novel, and the evaluation items of the work have been updated since 2007, with a huge time span.

As a writer, Piao Deng also spent more than ten years to complete his self-transformation. She once said: “The Legend of Su Kuang is a novel about the outlook on life. This ‘view’ is reflected in the book, and it has achieved true and dazzling positiveness and kindness.” Over the years, she and Su Kuang have grown up together and have My own understanding and definitions of “chivalry”, “righteousness”, “dao”, “justice”, “kindness” and “courage” run through the novel, making the novel like a beacon rising from the ground in a turbulent storm, not only guiding the way to come, It also illuminates the direction to move forward, and readers also get a flow-like experience in reading. And this time, the release of the full volume of “Legend of Su Kuang” is even more exciting.

