2023 will be a year of great news, with the arrival of numerous new automotive brands on the Italian market. Almost all electric and, above all, almost all Chinese. But Italy will also do its part and there will be new arrivals from California and, perhaps, from Vietnam. Here’s a quick rundown.

AEHRA





Let’s start with the made in Italy novelty. Founded in 2021 by the two pilots and paratroopers Sandro Andreotti and the American Hazim Nada, already founders of Aero Gravity in Milan, this 100% Italian brand produces exclusively very high-end electric cars. It will present itself on the market with a scenographic SUV coupe with an 800 km range. Thanks to the extendable HMI display it can become a home theater or an office, with seats inspired by aircraft.

BYD





It will be the first Chinese to land in Italy in 2023, with the Atto3 segment C SUV

CHERY





This year the Chinese manufacturer will launch the landing in Europe and will probably start from Italy. The first product to be marketed will be the Omoda electric SUV, which aims above all at young people.

GREAT WALL



Great Wall Coffee 01

Missed the appointment with Europe in 2022, it will arrive this year. Landing in Italy is expected between the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024 with the WEY and Ora brands. The first model of the Chinese brand will be the Ora Car, a compact electric car with a range of 400 km.

KARMA





Californian manufacturer Koelliker import, also initially slated for 2022, is known for its luxury cars, but also for being a high-tech incubator for innovative technologies. In particular, the Karma GS-6with range extender and declared autonomy of 575 km.

LOTUS



Lotus Eletre

After the acquisition by the Chinese giant Geely it became an electric-only brand and opened branches throughout Europe. In Italy it will debut in January with the SUV Lotus Eletre, the first of the brand and with a power of over 900 HP.

NIO





The Chinese company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange with shares that have more than quintupled their value in 2 years. It also sponsors a Formula E team. It will arrive in Italy with the electric ET7, with a range of over 1,000 km and with the aim of challenging Tesla.

VINFAST





The brand comes from Vietnam but there is a lot of Italy in its cars, given that they were designed by Pininfarina. The debut is expected with the VF8 and VF9 electric SUVs, in the medium-high range and with an autonomy of more than 500 km. It is not yet certain that 2023 will be the year of the debut in Italy, but the intentions are there.

SEA CR





It is the new brand that Geely wants to launch in Europe after Lynk & Co. In 2021 Zeekr made its debut in China with the 001 sedan and in 2023 it will present the 003 crossover, built on the same SEA platform on which Smart #1 was born and which will give life to the Volvo EX30.