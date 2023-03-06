Source title: Wulan Tuya and He Liangchen sang “We Are All Lei Feng” at the theme party of “New Era and New Lei Feng” Let the ideal shine in the career

On the evening of March 5th, the theme party of "New Era and New Lei Feng" was jointly broadcast live on the dual platforms of Hunan Satellite TV and Mango TV, and simultaneously broadcast live on CCTV. The party kicked off with the performance of the situational song and dance "Forever Lei Feng". Yang Yuying, He Jiong, Wulan Tuya, Tong Liya, Zhou Bichang, Song Qian, and many other outstanding old, middle-aged and young literary volunteers gathered at the party. "Mortal Heroes" also came to the scene. The whole show closely intertwined performances and role models, and vividly described these "mortal heroes" through various literary and artistic forms such as scene singing and dancing, audio poetry and painting, interactive narration, short films, and youth declarations. Their stories compose the hymn of the new era and new Lei Feng with the music of youth. The blood of youth is in the same vein, and the heart of dedication is always connected! At the end of the party, art volunteers Ulan Tuya and He Liangchen enthusiastically led the singing, together with researchers from the National Supercomputing Changsha Center, workers from the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas, and volunteers from the Angang Guo Mingyi Love Team Representatives from all walks of life who learn from Lei Feng, such as "Model of the Times" Qimei Duoji, scientific research workers of Hunan Hybrid Rice Research Center, will jointly sing "We Are All Lei Feng" to interpret Lei Feng's spirit with singing, so that Lei Feng's spirit will be deeply rooted in the hearts of the people.

