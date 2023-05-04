New song from Dong Nhi, Taeyang, Lisa appeared, old hit of Son Tung M-TP suddenly entered the chart

While newly released products from artists such as Dong Nhi, Taeyang, Lisa… debuted on the chart, an old hit of Son Tung M-TP surprised to join the race just before the comeback with a new song. .

After debuting a week ago at Top Vietnamese Songs, “Can’t Say” – the next music product from HIEUTHHUHAI & Kewtiie has appeared on Billboard Vietnam Hot 100 this week. In particular, the song debuted in the first week right in the Top 10 with the rank of No.7. In addition, the top 10 positions on both charts also have another newly released song that has just appeared which is “bring me home” – GREY D & Chillies with No.9 Hot 100 and No.5 Top Vietnamese Songs.

Released on April 21, “The One Who Embraces Fireworks” brought Dong Nhi the second music product to enter two Billboard Vietnam charts after “Doing My Mi Mi Are Sorrowful”. The song is currently on the Hot 100 at No.18 and Top Vietnamese Songs at No.12. Counting down a few hours before re-appearing with a new song, Son Tung M-TP suddenly had an old hit that entered the Top 100 popular Vpop songs in the past week, which was “Let go of hands together” at No. 95.

“Double Fantasy” – The Weeknd, Future at No.31 is the only US/UK song to debut its first week on the latest chart results. Released as the soundtrack to The Weeknd’s “The Idol” series, the track marks his 13th song to appear on the chart. Recently released Kpop songs stand out such as “Super” – SEVENTEEN or the collaboration “Shoong!” of Taeyang (Big Bang) & Lisa (Black Pink) were also present on this week’s Billboard Vietnam Hot 100 race at No.37 and No.68 respectively.

Most notably, 7/10 songs on the first album released by Suga (BTS) under the stage name Agust D debuted on Billboard Vietnam’s Hot 100. In particular, “Haegeum” is the track with the highest ranking when it debuted at No.5, bringing its owner the third product to enter the Top 10 after “People Pt.2” (with IU) and “” That That” (with PSY). In addition, participating in the song “Snooze” also helps artists like Ryuichi Sakamoto or Woosung (The Rose) enter the 100 most popular songs chart in Vietnam for the first time.