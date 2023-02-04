Bl. John Henry Newman was, among many other things, a lifelong

teacher. Not only did he found the Catholic University of Ireland

and England’s first Catholic public school, he was a highly

influential philosopher of education. In his collection of

addresses titled The Idea of a UniversityNewman set

forth his conception of liberal education, defending the essential

place of theology among the university subjects and arguing against

the growing utilitarian tendency to see education as nothing more

than professional training. Paul Shrimpton, teacher at Magdalen

College School in Oxford and author of The Making of Men,

brings together the theory and practice of Newman the educator.

