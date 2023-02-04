Nov 7, 2018
Bl. John Henry Newman was, among many other things, a lifelong
teacher. Not only did he found the Catholic University of Ireland
and England’s first Catholic public school, he was a highly
influential philosopher of education. In his collection of
addresses titled The Idea of a UniversityNewman set
forth his conception of liberal education, defending the essential
place of theology among the university subjects and arguing against
the growing utilitarian tendency to see education as nothing more
than professional training. Paul Shrimpton, teacher at Magdalen
College School in Oxford and author of The Making of Men,
brings together the theory and practice of Newman the educator.
Books mentioned:
John Henry Newman, The Idea of a University:
Read http://www.newmanreader.org/works/idea/
Purchase https://www.clunymedia.com/product/the-idea-of-a-university/https://amzn.to/2REdkJB
John Henry Newman’s historical sketches relating to
education: http://www.newmanreader.org/works/historical/volume2/index.html
http://www.newmanreader.org/works/historical/volume3/index.html
Paul Shrimpton, The Making of Men: The Idea and
reality of Newman’s university in Oxford and Dublin https://amzn.to/2Dsx28h
Ian Ker, John Henry Newman: A Biography https://amzn.to/2D5Xzau