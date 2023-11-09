Neymar Mourns the Loss of Friend Luana Andrade

Neymar Jr. Mourns the Loss of Close Friend Luana Andrade

Neymar Jr. is going through a difficult time following the injury he suffered during a match for the Brazilian National Team, which has kept him off the field. The situation has been further compounded by the loss of his close friend, Luana Andrade, who tragically passed away at the age of 29 on Tuesday, November 7.

Andrade, a Brazilian model and influencer, was a part of Neymar’s circle of friends. She sadly passed away after undergoing cosmetic surgery at a private hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil. During the two and a half-hour surgery, Andrade suffered multiple cardiac arrests, ultimately leading to her untimely death.

Despite being transferred to an intensive care unit and receiving hemodynamic treatment at another hospital, Andrade could not be saved.

According to reports, Andrade had been undergoing liposuction on her thighs, which resulted in a pulmonary embolism and a clot that blocked blood flow in an artery in her lungs. It was mentioned that this was not Andrade’s first surgery, as she had previously undergone abdominal surgery and was planning to have surgery on her legs. Unfortunately, it was during the fat extraction from her knees that the tragedy occurred.

Following Andrade’s passing, Neymar Jr. took to social media to express his condolences to her family and close friends. He shared a heartfelt message on his Instagram, stating, “My condolences to her entire family. May God welcome Luana with open arms.”

Luana Andrade was not only known for her modeling career but also for her participation as a host in various television programs and reality shows. She had a significant following of over 500 thousand on her social media accounts.

The loss of Luana Andrade has undoubtedly been a devastating blow for Neymar Jr., and he will be taking some time to mourn the passing of his dear friend.

Share this: Facebook

X

