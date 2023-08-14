Nicki Nicole whitened her marital status in the house of Big Brother Chile

Last Saturday, Nicki Nicole entered the house of Gran Hermano Chile as a guest. The Argentine singer surprised the participants and shared a party night with everyone. After asking a few questions, the contestants wanted to know if she was single or in a relationship.

Since the young woman separated from Trueno, rumors of a possible romance with the youtuber Spreen appeared after he gave her a romantic and fun gift in the middle of a broadcast.

However, users of social networks and followers of the artist pointed out that she was actually dating Featherweight.

Both were seen in the Disney parks walking together between the attractions and there were those who assured that they were kissing in a bowling alley. Even the Mexican has been making some comments in the Argentine publications that question his exclusive friendly bond.

This weekend, after her appearance on Big Brother Chile, the participants wanted to know if she was dating someone, but she assured that she was single. “I’m single. The most important thing is to be happy,” Nicki launched between laughs.

