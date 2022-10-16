Well-known BMX athlete Nigel Sylvester, as the endorsement star of Jordan Brand, is currently busy promoting his new book “Nigel Sylvester: GO”, and holds a special event with HBX, and simultaneously showcases his latest co-branded shoes Air Jordan 1.

Nigel Sylvester once launched the Air Jordan 1 joint shoes in 2018. Four years later, it has brought a new and eye-catching design. It is different from the beige appearance that was immersed in seawater and corroded last time. Do the old elements, add the same wear and tear details to inject the traces of the years, and the most bright design is undoubtedly the difference between the old and the new Swoosh front and rear, and finally equipped with a yellowed midsole and a red outsole to finish.

It is understood that this shoe is an exclusive gift from Jordan Brand to celebrate Nigel Sylvester’s new book. There will still be opportunities for sale in the next few years. Interested readers should pay attention.