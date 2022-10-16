After being silent for several years, Valve, the parent company of the Steam platform, has been quite active in launching many new projects in recent years, whether it is a variety of VR-related devices or software, plus one Between the many acclaimed handheld PC console Steam Deck, it also recently launched a massive overhaul of the Steam mobile app. However, as a company that has become popular with works such as “Thriller”, “Absolute Force” and “Portal”, many players have been expecting Valve to release some information related to the new game. On October 10th, Valve officially registered a trademark for a mysterious new work of “Neon Prime”, and immediately detonated various inferences among players.

The trademark application is still under review by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and defines “Neon Prime” as “computer games, video games, video games, and computer program software that can be downloaded over the Internet.” Therefore, it is almost completely certain that this is really a video game-related software that Valve is planning, and some rumors also suggest that this will become a new IP, and even have the opportunity to develop into another new series.

Although many players have begun to make all kinds of quite bold guesses, because this category also includes “computer programming software”, it seems that there are still other functions other than games behind it, like it is just some kind of new development Tools, anti-cheat programs, or Steam Deck related software, etc. However, various rumors related to new legendary works such as “Thriller Time and Space 3” have once again spread among players.

It is worth noting that simple trademark registration does not necessarily mean that players will be able to see the actual launch of related works in the future. Even if “Neon Prime” is really a new game, players will have to wait for several years to see the follow-up news, and may never see the launch of this mysterious work. Another may even include that Valve simply thinks the name “Neon Prime” is cool, and wants to sign up first to avoid being used by others. Judging from the current information alone, the actual result can be said to have almost infinite possibilities.

Even so, it doesn’t seem to stop players from speculating about the news. Although many of Valve’s classic game IPs have been silent for decades, the most representative of them, “Thriller Time and Space”, has launched a new masterpiece “Thriller Time and Space: Ellie” in 2020. Although it is a VR-only game, it still managed to get a very high evaluation among players and the media. After that, Valve seems to have rekindled its interest in game production, constantly emphasizing that there are many games under development, and intends to continue the worldview of the “Thriller” series. After the official launch of Steam Deck, the Valve team now seems to have more resources and space inside, and can more actively develop plans related to new games, and “Neon Prime” may be one of the series of plans. , As for whether this mysterious work will be a sequel to “Thriller Time and Space 3” or other classic works “Count to Three”, it is yet to be officially announced by Valve for further information.