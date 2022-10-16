Covid, in city hospitals today there are 75 infected patients, not counting the sick in the emergency room. Exactly one month ago there were twenty. As we have now learned, after a prolonged rise in infections, even a small number of people suffer from symptoms that sometimes deserve to come to the attention of hospitals. The increase in positives has been sharp for a month now. The admissions in the medical area of ​​the Lombard hospitals alone have gone from 450 to 1,123 in the last thirty days, in our city the positives in the ward have more than tripled.

“We are about sixty infected patients, with about ten cases being evaluated arriving from the emergency room – explains Luigi Pusterla, head of infectious diseases of Asst Lariana – more than 90% are elderly, pluripathological patients, with the third dose done in December. It goes without saying that it is important to renew the vaccination. The hospital is holding up for now, but it is yet another load on a stressed system ». Sant’Anna and Valduce have limited the visits of relatives in the face of the increase in positivity. «We are 14 positive – says Riccardo Bertoletti, health director of Valduce – last month we had only one case. The increase is there and the concern too. To date, there are no serious repercussions on the functioning of the hospital, we are well trained. The problem is that many hospitalizations last longer than a week and the beds remain occupied. They are not serious patients, we do not see helmets for forced ventilation as before, it seems to be facing more serious flu. To end up in the hospital are frail elderly people who remained stuck at the third dose ».