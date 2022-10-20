Home Technology “Mario + Crazy Rabbit Hope Star” is now available | Join Mario and Crazy Rabbit and save the galaxy together! | XFastest News
"Mario + Crazy Rabbit Hope Star" is now available | Join Mario and Crazy Rabbit and save the galaxy together!

"Mario + Crazy Rabbit Hope Star" is now available | Join Mario and Crazy Rabbit and save the galaxy together!

Ubisoft announced today that Mario + Rabbit Hope Star is now available exclusively on Nintendo Switch worldwide*.

Players will join Mario and Rabbit heroes to fight against the evil Curse, preventing him from throwing the galaxy into chaos. Determined to drain all the energy in the galaxy, Cursor and his minions are hunting down the special creature “Xingke”, a fusion of Chico and Crazy Rabbit, while aiming to wipe out anyone who gets in the way. On their journey to save the galaxy, the heroes will explore a variety of planets, each with strange inhabitants and interesting secrets, and will be joined by a variety of characters, including Rabbit Roger Tower, and even the old enemy Kuba will fight side by side!

Combining turn-based tactics and an innovative combat system with real-time action, Mario + Crazy Rabbit Hope will let players send their heroes to charge enemies, use teammates to jump further, hide behind cover, or take advantage of special Ability to maximize combat power in each round. With innovative gameplay, Mario + Crazy Rabbit Hope Star will bring a fun tactical adventure for both new and veteran players of the genre.

Players must find and rescue Xing Ke, and bring them on an adventure to unlock new tactical possibilities and help heroes gain the upper hand in battle. In addition to leveling up and customizing their heroes, players have the opportunity to pair them with “Stars” to unlock additional abilities! Xingke all have unique powers and personalities, ranging from energy shields to powerful elemental attacks.

This epic journey to save the galaxy is also supported by talented composers, including legendary Japanese composer Yoko Shimomura and award-winning composer Gareth Coker. Grant Kirkhope, the famous British video game composer who previously scored Mario + Rabbit Kingdom Battle, is also back in the business to create music for the series. The Mario + Crazy Rabbit Star of Hope soundtrack will be available on all major streaming services on October 21st. For further information, please visit:https://ubisoftmusic.lnk.to/MBSOH_OGS

Based on the critically acclaimed Mario + Crazy Rabbit Kingdom Battle, Mario + Crazy Rabbit Hope Star will bring players a new gaming experience as they embark on an epic journey to save a dying galaxy . To date, more than 75 million players around the world have played Mario + Crazy Rabbit Kingdom Battle.

※”Mario + Crazy Rabbit Hope Star” will be launched in Japan on December 2, 2022.

