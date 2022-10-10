Nike’s college lineup has added one more. Recently, it officially injected a new color matching called “CAU” into the Dunk low-top shoes, using a combination of black and white, red and gray to pay tribute to Clark Atlanta University (Clark Atlanta University). This model is inspired by a lot of school allusions. In addition to extending the color matching of the university logo and adopting the design of inverted feet, it is also decorated with the pattern of the American football school team “Panthers” on the tongue and sole. FIND A WAY OR MAKE ONE” is transformed into the details on the shoelaces, and the “1988” embroidery on the heel symbolizes the year when Clark College and Atlanta University merged into Clark Atlanta University. Finally, it is equipped with a translucent outsole to neutralize the overall color. . The Nike Dunk Low “CAU” will land on SNKRS and select retailers on October 11th for $120, so readers who want to start may wish to pay more attention.