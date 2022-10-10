Home Entertainment Nike Dunk Low’s Latest Colorway “CAU” Official Photos, Release Information Released | HYPEBEAST
Entertainment

Nike Dunk Low’s Latest Colorway “CAU” Official Photos, Release Information Released | HYPEBEAST

by admin
Nike Dunk Low’s Latest Colorway “CAU” Official Photos, Release Information Released | HYPEBEAST

Nike’s college lineup has added one more. Recently, it officially injected a new color matching called “CAU” into the Dunk low-top shoes, using a combination of black and white, red and gray to pay tribute to Clark Atlanta University (Clark Atlanta University). This model is inspired by a lot of school allusions. In addition to extending the color matching of the university logo and adopting the design of inverted feet, it is also decorated with the pattern of the American football school team “Panthers” on the tongue and sole. FIND A WAY OR MAKE ONE” is transformed into the details on the shoelaces, and the “1988” embroidery on the heel symbolizes the year when Clark College and Atlanta University merged into Clark Atlanta University. Finally, it is equipped with a translucent outsole to neutralize the overall color. . The Nike Dunk Low “CAU” will land on SNKRS and select retailers on October 11th for $120, so readers who want to start may wish to pay more attention.

See also  Medium Action Toys 1/10 Spider-Man 3: Heroes of No Return Red Gold Spider-Man Fusion Suit Action Figure_Peter_Doctor Strange_Styling

You may also like

“Art in the War of Resistance”: Recalling the...

Canxing was sued for owed Deng Ziqi 16.3...

“Wild Flowers” MidnightOperaHouse 2023 Spring/Summer Collection

New Year’s Eve, the hourglass of the Apocalypse...

Paris ready for the show. On the eve...

Husband’s “national brother-in-law” halo was robbed? Lin Chiling’s...

China Film Art Achievement Exhibition Opens – Entertainment...

Yao Chen Changyuan chases the dream “rock” circle-...

Shared mobility with the turbo: 35 million trips...

The ancient style sadomasochistic online drama “Love in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy