Nike Reimagines the Kobe 6 Protro with the ‘Reverse Grinch’ Colorway

Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Reverse Grinch” Revealed in Close-Up Photo Album

A few days ago, the latest information on the highly anticipated Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Reverse Grinch” sneaker was first exposed, and today we are treated to a new close-up photo album showcasing the stunning design.

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Reverse Grinch” takes a bold approach by reversing the original color scheme. The iconic Mamba Academy Logo, typically found on the shoelaces and tongue, has been transformed into a vibrant green color. The upper of the shoe is adorned with a striking red scale texture, creating a strong contrast with the black Swoosh Logo on both sides. This unique color combination adds an extra level of vibrancy and excitement to the overall design.

Nike has previously announced that they will be re-launching the popular Kobe series of shoes on the annual Kobe Day, which falls on August 24th. The Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Reverse Grinch” is officially available for purchase starting today, with a suggested retail price of $180.

Fans and sneaker enthusiasts alike have been eagerly anticipating the release of this special edition Kobe Protro. The popularity of Kobe Bryant’s signature line has only grown since his untimely passing, making this release even more significant for fans and collectors.

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro, originally released in 2010, has been updated and modernized with the latest performance technology while still paying tribute to the original design. This reimagined version of the beloved sneaker is a testament to Kobe’s lasting impact on the basketball world and his enduring legacy as one of the game’s greatest players.

As the sneaker community eagerly awaits the release of the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Reverse Grinch,” it is expected to fly off the shelves in no time. With its eye-catching design and sentimental value, this shoe is sure to become a must-have for both athletes and collectors alike. Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of basketball history – grab a pair while you still can!

