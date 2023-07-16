Exoprimal: A Review of Capcom’s PvPvE Adventure with a Pacific Rim Twist

Title: Exoprimal Review: A Mixed Bag of Insane Action and Underwhelming Gameplay

Subtitle: Capcom’s PvPvE Game Falls Short of Expectations

Date: July 15, 2023

Exoprimal, Capcom’s latest venture into the PvPvE gaming world, aims to recreate the thrill of giant robots battling monstrous creatures in the vein of the 2013 movie “Pacific Rim”. While the game delivers on its promise of intense action, it falls short in certain aspects, leaving players with a mixed bag of experiences.

The game’s premise is straightforward – players assume the role of an alien warrior piloting one of the ten available mech suits. Their mission is to eradicate dinosaurs and conduct research for an artificial intelligence named Leviathan. However, players find themselves unwilling participants in the war game orchestrated by Leviathan, alongside countless exofighters from different dimensions. The audacious setting and an eccentric cast of characters draw players in, reminiscent of a B-grade action movie.

In terms of gameplay, Exoprimal focuses primarily on cooperative dinosaur hunting. Players team up with four others to combat hordes of dinosaurs and occasionally confront powerful bosses. The diverse range of mech suits brings visual flair and unique playstyles to the game. Each suit falls into the categories of Damage, Tank, and Support, offering players various tactics to employ. Despite the stunning visuals and enjoyable mechanics, the core gameplay loop feels lackluster, with combat against dinosaurs often feeling repetitive and underwhelming. The impact of attacks falls short, leaving players feeling disconnected from the action. The multiplayer aspect, while fun in chaotic moments and boss fights, can become tiresome during extended sessions.

Exoprimal’s environments, while visually impressive, can feel monotonous. Players are tasked with navigating similar corridors repeatedly, completing objectives and eliminating enemies. Though the maps possess immersive qualities, the repetitive nature of gameplay can become frustrating, especially when it is the only means to advance the storyline. Additionally, some balance issues within the game can make it difficult for players to catch up if they fall behind. The lack of opportunities to overcome disadvantages or regain momentum adds to the frustrations experienced during gameplay.

Capcom’s impressive track record in 2023 does not extend to Exoprimal. While the game is not inherently bad, it fails to live up to the expectations set by its exciting premise. It presents a mixed bag of experiences, with moments of intense and thrilling action falling short due to repetitive gameplay and balance issues. However, for players seeking a new multiplayer experience and who can overlook the drawbacks of dinosaur survival, Exoprimal may still hold appeal.

Overall, Exoprimal struggles to maintain the excitement and engagement promised by its unique concept. It serves as a reminder that even established game developers can fall short of delivering a transcendent gaming experience. Capcom’s foray into the PvPvE genre ultimately falls into the realm of mediocrity rather than making a notable impact.

[End of Article]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

