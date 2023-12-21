Home » Nike SB and Ishod Wair Unveil New Signature Shoe: Nike SB Air Max Ishod Wair ‘White/Orange’
Nike SB and Ishod Wair Unveil New Signature Shoe: Nike SB Air Max Ishod Wair 'White/Orange'

Nike SB and Ishod Wair Unveil New Signature Shoe: Nike SB Air Max Ishod Wair ‘White/Orange’

Nike SB and Ishod Wair Collaborate on New Signature Shoe

Nike SB has once again teamed up with renowned skateboarder Ishod Wair to release the second pair of signature shoes, the Nike SB Air Max Ishod Wair. Following the successful launch of the first signature skateboard shoe earlier this year, the new shoe comes in a “White/Orange” colorway and is set to take the skateboarding world by storm.

The “White/Orange” color features a combination of white, orange, peak white, black, and light brown, reminiscent of the vibrant styles of the early 2000s. Made with a mix of mesh, leather, and suede, the shoe offers both style and functionality. Adding to the comfort level is the Air Max cushioning system, making it a top choice for skateboarders. The orange suede detailing on the front and heel, along with the Swoosh logo and “Nike SB” embroidery, gives the shoe a distinct look. Ishod Wair’s signature appears on the tongue and insole, emphasizing the exclusivity of the design.

Set to release in the spring of 2024, the Nike SB Air Max Ishod Wair “White/Orange” will be available on Nike’s official website and select retailers for $110 USD. Sneaker enthusiasts and skateboarders alike can expect this release to make waves in the world of skateboarding fashion. Stay tuned for more updates and information on this highly anticipated collaboration.

