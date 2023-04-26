Nike’s latest experimental shoe, the ISPA Universal, officially debuts

In addition to the ISPA Mindbody, Nike recently officially launched the latest experimental shoe ISPA Universal.

ISPA Universal, which symbolizes a new era of shoes, continues the four themes of improvisation, integration, protection and adaptation. From modularization (replaceable elements, resulting in more durable products) to zero-adhesive design, this design adopts biological Non-toxic EVA foam, which is made of bio-matrix raw material extracted from sugar cane, each pair of shoes comes with two moisture-absorbing insoles made of 40% cork, and can be replaced when one is damaged Sole, no need to replace the whole shoe.

The creation is inspired by the three classics of Nike: Air Max 270, Zoom Type and Solarsoft HTM. According to the calculation data of the computer, the official has created a first-class shape full of classic taste. In addition, each pair of shoes is hand-polished to present a unique craftsmanship texture that does not bump into the shoe.