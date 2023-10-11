Nine Skies – The Lightmaker – Album Review

Nine Skies – The Lightmaker

Origin: France

Release: 18.09.2023

Label: self-published

Duration: 57:27

Genre: Progressive Rock

What does a typical representative of… sound like? Frogressive Rock at? Anyone who sees green and thinks of toad migration is wrong here. It’s a portmanteau French and Progressive Rock and describes a variety of Progressive Rock, as musicians and bands in France like to create it.

Significantly, one of these representatives is himself Nine Skies. Despite what appear to be adverse circumstances, at least from the outside, they are now publishing two years later 5.20 her latest work The Lightmaker.

One of these circumstances was and is definitely the demise of the group’s mastermind Eric Bouillette. Nine Skies have reorganized themselves and are also supported by numerous illustrious guests at the new work. These include well-known names like Marco Minnemann, Adam Holzman, Kristoffer Gildenlöw or John Mitchell, to name just a few.

Frogressive Rock a la Nine Skies

To put it bluntly, The Lightmaker I like it great. The strong folky note of the predecessors has been expanded and every song brings to life a cornucopia of catchy melodies and creates breathtaking tension. Be it the all-rounder Riccardo Romano supported The Explorer or the almost neo-proggish, snotty guitars The Chaoticthat you HERE you can hear in a video. On the folky one The Lost the smoky vocals give one Kristoffer Guild Lions an extra kick to the whole thing.

After a short interlude we come to the core of the album, the theme of which is the Lightmaker Rudy who has already had many reincarnations and on whom each of these personalities have left their mark over time. The wonderful The Haunted, von Charlie Bramald sung about, offers a wonderfully jazzy rhythm section and again the lyrical acoustic guitar inserts that appear throughout the record.

Frogressive Rock at its best

On the bouncer, which also lasts eleven minutes The Architect drums Marco Minnemann and John Mitchell contributes some guitar parts. The sensitive drum and percussion parts in particular stand out here and fit brilliantly into a varied prog rock epic consisting of several parts, like yours HERE can hear.

The album is the previous mastermind Eric Bouillette dedicated and in his honor they are releasing the best album in the band’s history. If some passages in the previous works were too stiff, too folky and too bargy for me, I was so convinced The Lightmaker across the board. This album is a contender for the top 10 of my personal musical year.

Conclusion

Many chefs don’t spoil the broth here. Rather, create it Nine Skies with the support of their numerous guests to release the best album of their career to date. For me it’s true The Lightmaker now really everything. Power for me 9,5 / 10

Line Up

Alexandre Lamia – guitars, keyboards, piano, arrangements, production

Anne-Claire Rallo – Keyboards, Texte

Achraf El Asraoui – Gesamg

David Darnaud – guitars

Alexis Bietti – Bass

Johnny Marter – drums

Cath Lubatti – Violins, Viola

Lilian Jaumotte – Cello

Tracklist

01. An Fanai Intro

02. The Explorer feat. Riccardo Romano

03. The Dreamer feat. Martin Wilson

04. The Chaotic feat. Adam Holzman, Arnaud Quevedo & Laura Piazzai

05. The Lost feat. Kristoffer Guild Lion

06. The Wanderer Interlude

07. The Haunted feat. Charlie Bramald

08. The Architect feat. John Mitchell & Marco Minnemann

Links

Nine Skies website

Facebook Nine Skies







Also on Soundmagnet.eu

Album Review – Nine Skies – 5.20

Interview – Carthiefschool, asked by Tomoya Murosaki

Album Review – Molybaron – Something Ominous

Cool article? Join the discussion on Facebook!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

