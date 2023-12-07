NOAH x The Cure Collaboration: A New Series of Streetwear

NOAH and The Cure Collaborate Again for New Clothing Series

Popular New York clothing brand NOAH and iconic British rock band The Cure have once again joined forces to create a new series of joint clothing. This collaboration comes on the heels of their successful special series launched in 2017.

The theme of this new joint venture is “touring peripherals”, incorporating loose tailoring and bright colors to introduce a range of streetwear. The collection will include graphic printed T-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, shirts, long-sleeved tops, jackets, accessories, and more. In addition, artist Perla Haney-Jardine has been brought in to re-cut and sew these garments into special styles. NOAH took to their official Instagram to comment, “The clothes she transformed are not only unique, but also an example of NOAH’s efforts to inspire the potential individualism of everyone who wears brand clothes.”

The new NOAH x The Cure collaboration series is set to be available on the NOAH official website and at designated dealers at 11 a.m. Eastern Time on December 7. Fans and fashion enthusiasts alike are urged to keep an eye out for this exciting new release.

