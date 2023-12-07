Home » NOAH x The Cure Collaboration: A New Series of Streetwear
Entertainment

NOAH x The Cure Collaboration: A New Series of Streetwear

by admin
NOAH x The Cure Collaboration: A New Series of Streetwear

NOAH and The Cure Collaborate Again for New Clothing Series

Popular New York clothing brand NOAH and iconic British rock band The Cure have once again joined forces to create a new series of joint clothing. This collaboration comes on the heels of their successful special series launched in 2017.

The theme of this new joint venture is “touring peripherals”, incorporating loose tailoring and bright colors to introduce a range of streetwear. The collection will include graphic printed T-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, shirts, long-sleeved tops, jackets, accessories, and more. In addition, artist Perla Haney-Jardine has been brought in to re-cut and sew these garments into special styles. NOAH took to their official Instagram to comment, “The clothes she transformed are not only unique, but also an example of NOAH’s efforts to inspire the potential individualism of everyone who wears brand clothes.”

The new NOAH x The Cure collaboration series is set to be available on the NOAH official website and at designated dealers at 11 a.m. Eastern Time on December 7. Fans and fashion enthusiasts alike are urged to keep an eye out for this exciting new release.

See also  Piqueteros marches in Neuquén, Cipolletti and Roca live: the demonstrations begin

You may also like

He caught a 10 kilo trout after 40...

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, Apologizes for Family...

Thus the smartphone reveals who was distracted at...

At least 2 dead and 24 missing after...

Horacio Rosatti criticized the libertarians: “Alberdi, sometimes so...

Consultation and Tarot: Your Zodiac Sign’s Outlook for...

Wind and rain alert this Wednesday in Neuquén...

Premier League: Fulham vs Tottenham February 29

The House of the Famous Controversy: Former Participant...

A 14-year-old boy was electrocuted during the storm...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy