The National Stadium switches from “winter to summer” in seven days and sets sail again – Sports – China Engineering Network

National Stadium Transforms from Winter to Summer in Seven Days, Sets Sail Again

Beijing’s iconic National Stadium is gearing up for a week of intense activity, as it transitions from hosting ice sports to indoor events, showcasing its incredible versatility and multifunctional capabilities.

The action-packed week begins with the International Skating Union World Figure Skating Awards, taking place from December 7th to 10th. Shortly after the conclusion of the figure skating competition, the National Stadium will host a home game of the Chinese Men’s Basketball Professional League (CBA) Beijing Control Team, marking a swift transition from ice to hardwood in a matter of days.

Known as the “Sail of Ice,” the National Stadium, located in the Beijing Olympic Park, was a key venue for various indoor sports during the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Now, having recently hosted ice hockey and sled hockey events during the Beijing Winter Olympics, the stadium is undergoing a rapid transformation as it prepares to shine under a different spotlight.

According to Wu Xiaonan, deputy general manager of Beijing Performing Arts Group, the organization responsible for the operation of the National Stadium, the venue is embracing a new business philosophy that aims to capitalize on its “Double Olympics” heritage. This means leveraging the unique position of the stadium and utilizing its facilities to cater to a wide range of sports and cultural events.

Following the success of the Beijing Winter Olympics, the National Stadium has been reimagined as a “cultural and sports paradise,” offering a diverse range of experiences to visitors. The venue’s ice hockey rink has now been transformed into a figure skating rink, as the stadium prepares to welcome world-class figure skaters.

With a strategic cooperation agreement in place with the other iconic venues from the Beijing Winter Olympics, the National Stadium aims to spearhead coordinated operations, contributing to the integrated development of culture and sports tourism in the region.

In addition to hosting professional sports events, the National Stadium will open its doors to the public, offering various fitness and cultural programs. This approach not only allows more citizens to experience the “Double Olympics Venue” but also serves as a key solution for the continuous utilization of large sports venues.

With plans to introduce a wide range of sports and cultural activities, the National Stadium is poised to become a hub for entertainment and recreation, bridging the gap between sports and culture.

As the National Stadium prepares to embark on this exhilarating journey, it sets its sights on leveraging its architectural beauty, technological innovation, and rich cultural heritage to continue its legacy as a beacon of sports and culture in Beijing.

