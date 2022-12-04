NOCTA, led by rapper Drake, joined forces with Nike to launch the Air Force 1 joint ride shoes. After production problems canceled the sale and came back, this time finally announced the launch date and officially ushered in the sale. Choose the classic “Triple White” white with high-quality tumbled leather to interpret, retaining the simple style of the original iterative design, reshaping through details such as “Love you forever” cursive words on the side of the sole, embroidery on the heel, and the Logo on the light blue insole and will come with extra laces, souvenir shoe box. NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 “Certified Lover Boy” will be on sale on the NOCTA website on December 5th, and then it will be available on Nike SNKRS on December 8th, priced at $160, interested readers.