Home Entertainment NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 “Certified Lover Boy” Release Information Officially Released
Entertainment

NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 “Certified Lover Boy” Release Information Officially Released

by admin
NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 “Certified Lover Boy” Release Information Officially Released

NOCTA, led by rapper Drake, joined forces with Nike to launch the Air Force 1 joint ride shoes. After production problems canceled the sale and came back, this time finally announced the launch date and officially ushered in the sale. Choose the classic “Triple White” white with high-quality tumbled leather to interpret, retaining the simple style of the original iterative design, reshaping through details such as “Love you forever” cursive words on the side of the sole, embroidery on the heel, and the Logo on the light blue insole and will come with extra laces, souvenir shoe box. NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 “Certified Lover Boy” will be on sale on the NOCTA website on December 5th, and then it will be available on Nike SNKRS on December 8th, priced at $160, interested readers.

See also  BOTTEGA VENETA Global CEO: Our ambition is to become the luxury brand that consumers most desire to own | BOTTEGA VENETA | BV Transformation

You may also like

Yosuke Shiokawa’s new work “Excalibur Girls War” announced...

Mini Urban Store, the evolution continues

Brigitte Brigitte revealed that she is a night...

Tsar Boris hallucinated like Verdi’s Macbeth

How to Transform the Hot “Watching Movies in...

November game information: Many new open world works...

Grammy Platinum Producer Howard Benson’s vocal chorus generation...

Helvetii launches February 3, 2023

Netizens strongly recommend Tang Wei to join in...

Zhao Wenxuan’s new crown turned negative and reported...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy