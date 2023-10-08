Nonnative and UNDERCOVER Unveil Joint Series ‘OZISM’ Inspired by Japanese Aesthetics and Yasujiro Ozu

Nonnative and UNDERCOVER join forces to release new joint series “OZISM”

Nonnative, the brand managed by Takayuki Fujii, and UNDERCOVER, the brand managed by Jun Takahashi, have officially unveiled their latest collaboration, the “OZISM” series. Set to launch in November 2022, this collaboration pays homage to the late Japanese director Yasujiro Ozu, drawing inspiration from Japanese aesthetics and history.

The “OZISM” collection features a range of clothing items such as jackets, trousers, accessories, and shoes. The standout pieces include the “MONK” coats and jackets, which are crafted from weather-resistant fabrics and incorporate traditional Japanese details and tailoring. Nonnative and UNDERCOVER have also partnered with American mountaineering apparel brand Gramicci to create casual trousers for the collection. Additionally, the series includes stylish dark blue and tan scarves and hats, as well as “BIG DADDY” boots produced in collaboration with Italian shoe brand GUIDI.

Fashion enthusiasts and fans of both brands can look forward to getting their hands on the new nonnative x UNDERCOVER co-branded series. The collection is set to be launched on October 7 and will be available for purchase on the UNDERCOVER and COVERCHORD websites, as well as at designated dealers.

With its unique blend of Japanese aesthetics, heritage, and international collaborative partnerships, the “OZISM” series promises to be a captivating addition to both brands’ portfolios. Fashion-forward individuals are advised to mark the launch date on their calendars and keep an eye out for this exciting collaboration.

