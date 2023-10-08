NASA Plans to Build Private Residences on the Moon by 2040

NASA Announces Plan to Build Private Residences on the Moon by 2040

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has announced plans to build private residences on the moon by 2040 as part of its renewed commitment to manned lunar exploration. This marks the first time in half a century that NASA will be venturing back to our celestial neighbor.

According to a report in the New York Times, NASA intends to collaborate with private aerospace companies to create habitable areas on the moon that can be occupied by ordinary individuals, including non-astronauts. This ambitious project, dubbed Olympus, aims to utilize the moon’s local resources, such as minerals and rocks, to construct livable habitats.

The proposed construction process involves using a 3D printer to create brick-like structures from lunar materials, which would then be stacked layer by layer to form complete buildings. To further support this initiative, NASA signed a $57.2 million contract with the US private construction company ICON in 2022. Additionally, the space agency is working with various private companies and universities to design furniture and interior decorations suitable for lunar living.

However, some scientists have expressed skepticism about NASA’s ambitious plans. With the announcement of the Olympus project, it becomes apparent that this is the first attempt in five decades to resume lunar exploration under this name. Even previous efforts to launch unmanned rockets have faced many challenges. Moreover, the lunar environment itself poses numerous difficulties for human habitation, including extreme temperature and gravity differences, as well as the sharp and harmful dust that covers the moon’s surface.

Despite the skepticism, Jason Ballard, CEO of ICON, believes that the technology of 3D printing can play a significant role in providing suitable living spaces, especially in countries facing housing shortages. Even if this technology does not find its place on the moon, it can still be fully utilized on Earth to address similar challenges.

With the announcement of this ambitious lunar project, NASA is solidifying its commitment to push the boundaries of space exploration and open up possibilities for human settlement on other celestial bodies. While there are many hurdles to overcome, the developments in technology and collaboration with private entities give hope for a future where humans can call the moon their home.

Image source: NASA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

