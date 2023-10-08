The Impact of Unhealthy Snacking on Health and Cardiovascular Risk

A Quarter of People Risk Stroke and Cardiovascular Disease with Unhealthy Snacking Habits

A study published in the European Journal of Nutrition has revealed that a significant number of people are undermining the benefits of healthy meals by indulging in poor-quality snacks. This not only increases their daily calorie intake but also puts them at a higher risk of stroke and cardiovascular disease.

The research, conducted on 854 individuals in Great Britain, examined the snacking habits of the participants. Shockingly, it was found that 95% of them ate between meals, with an average of 2.28 snacks per day. Of these participants, 47% had two snacks per day, while 29% consumed more than two snacks daily.

The most commonly consumed snacks were drinks such as milk, tea, coffee, and fruit drinks, followed by sweets, biscuits, brownies, nuts and seeds, fruits, crisps, bread, cheese and butter, cakes and tarts, and muesli bars or cereals. The study also revealed that the snacks with the highest contribution to total daily energy intake were sweets and cakes, breakfast cereals, ice cream and dairy-based frozen desserts, donuts and pastries, sweets, biscuits and brownies, and nuts and seeds.

However, the research emphasized that the quality of snacks consumed is crucial. The guidelines for proper nutrition recommend consuming five meals a day, including two snacks. It was observed that individuals who frequently opted for high-quality snacks, such as nuts and fresh fruit, were more likely to maintain a healthy weight compared to those who either didn’t snack at all or chose unhealthy foods. Additionally, those who consumed healthy snacks also experienced better metabolic health and perceived a decrease in hunger.

According to Andrea Ghiselli, a nutritionist, the quality of snacks can be assessed based on four parameters: fiber, fat, sugar, and salt. Snacks low in fiber but high in the other three ingredients tend to provide less satiety and trigger a greater glycemic response. Regular consumption of such snacks can increase the risk of insulin resistance and weight gain. This can also promote the development of chronic low-grade inflammation, which is associated with diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and metabolic syndrome. Ghiselli emphasized the importance of being conscious about what we eat and making better choices to avoid these health risks.

The study also highlighted the negative impact of late-night snacking. Eating a snack after 9pm was found to worsen blood markers, compared to snacking at other times during the day. This can be attributed to our metabolism functioning better in sunlight and the preference for sweet snacks in the evening. Ghiselli advised that a balanced diet consisting of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes is the best way to avoid feeling hungry in the evening. Healthy snack options include yogurt with muesli, fresh and dried fruits with nuts, bread or crackers with butter and jam, a cube of mature cheese with honey, or milk with a few biscuits.

In conclusion, the study poses a wake-up call for individuals to reconsider their snacking habits. By choosing high-quality snacks and being mindful of their nutritional content, people can not only maintain a healthy weight but also reduce the risk of stroke and cardiovascular disease. It is essential to prioritize healthy snacking and make better choices to improve overall well-being and reduce the burden of chronic diseases caused by poor nutrition.