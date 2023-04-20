Home » But what have you done to your body?
But what have you done to your body?

Vladislava Galagan is a Russian girl who is very popular at home and not only for her bodybuilder physique. However, her muscles have also attracted a lot of criticism on social media.

Constant sacrifices, both during training and in everyday life, self-sacrifice and willpower. This is what moves Vladislava Galagan, a Russian athlete who has become very popular on social media for her physique. This 26-year-old girl with a passion for fitness and bodybuilding has achieved important results that have allowed her to compete in various bodybuilding competitions showing her muscles of steel.

He has combined business with pleasure Galagan who lives and works in Prague and like many of his colleagues has decided to post the results of his constant and daily workouts on his social profiles, alternating with photos relating to his private life. A major physical transformationwhich allowed her to increase muscle mass: huge biceps, abs, shoulders and legs for this girl who also showed some videos and photos of her sessions in the gym.

In addition to the many messages from those who encourage her to follow her passion, complimenting her evident results, the one who has been dubbed as the female version of the Hulk also receives words that are anything but positive and in some cases even drunk. In fact, many of her criticize her physical appearance, with negative comments and insults.

The “Haters” in particular have gone wild and it is possible to frequently find attacks such as: “You’re terrible”, “I’m sorry but it’s disgusting that you have such a body and wear tight clothes”, “You have a man’s body”, “Too bad you’re a pretty girl”, “How can a woman ruin herself like this”, ” But what have you done to your body” and so on.

Words which, however, did not affect the self-esteem and mental strength of Vladislava Galagan who, in response and without fueling further controversy, continued to post images of exhausting workouts, and of the results, alternating with those of his outings. Always with a smile on her lips. It takes much more to annoy her and make her give up her boundless passion for bodybuilding.

