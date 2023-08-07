Home » New Game ‘City of the Wolves’ Featuring Terry Bogard and Iconic Characters Confirmed in Trailer
New Game 'City of the Wolves' Featuring Terry Bogard and Iconic Characters Confirmed in Trailer

New Game 'City of the Wolves' Featuring Terry Bogard and Iconic Characters Confirmed in Trailer

SNK Announces New Game “City of the Wolves” and Confirms Returning Characters

SNK, the renowned video game developer, has announced the launch of their latest series, “Legend of the Hungry Wolf: City of the Wolves.” The game will serve as a continuation of the popular “Hungry Wolf Pack of Wolves” series, which was first introduced in 1999.

Last August, SNK confirmed their plans to release a new installment of the “Hungry Wolf” series, and they have now revealed the official title and released a new trailer. “City of the Wolves” will feature beloved characters from previous games, including Rock Howard, Kain R. Heinlein, and Billy Kane.

The trailer also unveiled the return of the series’ protagonist, Terry Bogard, who will once again take center stage in this highly anticipated release. Additionally, fans can expect appearances from other familiar characters, such as Geese Howard, Hokuto Maru, Mai Shiranui, and Marco Rodriguez, all of whom were showcased with voice content in the trailer.

While SNK has promised to reveal more character information in the future, they have not yet announced a specific release schedule for “City of the Wolves.”

Gamers from around the world are eagerly awaiting the arrival of this new chapter in the “Hungry Wolf” saga. With the inclusion of beloved characters and the promise of thrilling gameplay, SNK is sure to deliver yet another unforgettable gaming experience. Stay tuned for more updates on “Legend of the Hungry Wolf: City of the Wolves.”

