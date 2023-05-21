“Nothing prevents faith from manifesting itself”: Mailín, full of faithful despite the rain and low temperatures

21/05/2023 – 09:35 Interior

This Sunday is the Great Festival of the Lord of Miracles of Mailín and before the Central mass, the Villa is filled with parishioners who come to give thanks despite the rain and cold.

“Nothing prevents faith from manifesting itself. We celebrate with great pride the presence of the faithful, and very committed to participating in all the events that we have organized,” said Father Sergio Quinzio.

It is estimated that during the whole weekend, 200,000 faithful came to the place to thank the Lord of Miracles.

The Central Mass will begin shortly.



