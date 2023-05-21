Home » “Nothing prevents faith from manifesting itself”: Mailín, full of faithful despite the rain and low temperatures
Entertainment

“Nothing prevents faith from manifesting itself”: Mailín, full of faithful despite the rain and low temperatures

by admin
“Nothing prevents faith from manifesting itself”: Mailín, full of faithful despite the rain and low temperatures

21/05/2023 – 09:35 Interior

This Sunday is the Great Festival of the Lord of Miracles of Mailín and before the Central mass, the Villa is filled with parishioners who come to give thanks despite the rain and cold.

“Nothing prevents faith from manifesting itself. We celebrate with great pride the presence of the faithful, and very committed to participating in all the events that we have organized,” said Father Sergio Quinzio.

It is estimated that during the whole weekend, 200,000 faithful came to the place to thank the Lord of Miracles.

The Central Mass will begin shortly.


See also  Rockies pitcher Marquez requires Tommy John surgery

You may also like

“Anatomy of a Fall”, a gripping French judicial...

Sergio Massa will announce an increase in credit...

The total box office in a single day...

A former leader of “Los Monos” is in...

The most toxic elections in history

The coastal walk advances up the river on...

Mount Etna, Europe’s most active volcano, erupts; suspend...

Bomb threat on an Aerolíneas Argentinas plane that...

Farewell to Martin Amis, writer who set an...

The farm of a family in Centenario caught...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy