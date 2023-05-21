Home » Which balcony flowers bloom all summer and are easy to care for?
Which balcony flowers bloom all summer and are easy to care for?

Which balcony flowers bloom all summer and are easy to care for?

Since you want to design the balcony railings and the free area around the seating area with balcony flower boxes, you are certainly looking for specimens that also bloom for as long as possible so that you don’t have to constantly change the plants. But are there such plants that can show endurance and bloom continuously for the entire summer season? However! And which balcony flowers bloom all summer? How about the following? They are also very easy to care for and perfect even for beginners when it comes to planting in tubs.

Which balcony flowers bloom all summer and are easy to care for?

If the perennial bloomers are also easy to care for, it is of course all the better. That is why we have focused on just such flowers in the following list. Everyone knows petunias and geraniums for sunny locations, so we would like to introduce you to rarer specimens.

Plant with Biden’s window boxes

Which balcony flowers bloom all summer - Bidens (Bidens ferulifolia) in yellow

Bright yellow flowers brings Bidens (Bidens ferulifolia) which, despite their small size, do not lose their effectiveness. The plant grows exuberantly, but needs regular fertilization for this purpose. Avoid waterlogging, but keep the soil moist. The location should be sunny and warm. However, Bidens also tolerates penumbra very well.

Plant begonias for permanent flowering

What balcony flowers bloom all summer - begonia (Begonia) for sun or shade

Which variety you choose depends primarily on the orientation of the balcony. If you are looking for flowers for the sunny balcony on the south side, only ice begonias are suitable. If the balcony is more shady to semi-shady, you can use tuberous begonia. In any case, with begonias (Begonia) Balcony flowers that bloom all summer and also beautify the balcony with their foliage.

Which balcony flowers bloom all summer – Blue Paul with purple flowers

Which balcony flowers bloom all summer - Blue Paul (Streptocarpus saxorum) also blooms in winter

When asked which balcony flowers bloom all summer, we definitely want to go with the Blue Paul (Streptocarpus saccurum) answer. If you take proper care of the plant and overwinter it indoors, the chances that it will continue to flower even through the winter are extremely high. Due to its slightly hanging flower shoots, the perpetual bloomer is also ideal for hanging pots on the balcony. Shade and partial shade are ideal. If the flower gets morning or evening sun, which is not a problem, remember to water it enough!

Caring for cape daisies on the balcony

African daisies (Osteospermum) in purple, pink, white or yellow mix

The Cape Marguerite (Osteospermum), also called Kapkörbchen, scores not only because of its easy care, but also because of its impressive flowers in the colors purple, pink or white as well as with yellow nuances. The balcony summer flowers like moist soil, but do not tolerate waterlogging. The south-facing balcony, or at least a south-west facing one, is ideal for the sun-loving plant. There she can show her best side.

Colorful with the robust purslane croissant

Purslane (Portulaca grandiflora) as a succulent for sunny locations

Of the robustness of the purslane (Portulaca grandiflora) not too many flowers come up. Perfect for the sunny location and when you forget to water. It is an advantage if the location is protected from the rain. You can mix and match seeds for a really happy balcony planting. On cloudy days, the flowers do not open or hardly open at all, so you can combine the succulent with other flowers that are still blooming. Otherwise, the rosettes are great flowers for the balcony for bees.

Liver balm feels good everywhere

Liver Balsam (Ageratum houstonianum) is a purple flower that is beautiful but poisonous

The easy-care balcony flowers also include the liver balm (He was a Houstonian), who feels equally at home in the garden bed. It’s best to provide it with a sunny spot, because that’s where it can best impress you with its tolerance to wind and rain (besides its blooms, of course). These purple flowers are often combined with the beautiful marigolds, as they have the same needs. This gives you an interesting color contrast.

Dangerthis plant is poisonous!

Which balcony flowers bloom all summer – plant lobelia in the flower box

Combine lobelia (Lobelia erinus) in blue with other colors on the balcony

Lobelien (Lobelia erinus) feel comfortable in the bucket as long as you provide them with sufficient nutrients there, because their requirements are quite high. The flower can best produce the blue flowers in a sunny to partially shaded location. Pay attention to permeable soil, because it does not tolerate waterlogging at all. The blue color is particularly attractive in a container, especially as it is a rare flower colour. But you can also add other splashes of color to the arrangement and create a particularly interesting combination.

Summer jasmine in the flower box on the balcony railing or pot

Summer jasmine (Solanum jasminoides) blooms magnificently in white in the bucket

Summer Jasmine (Solanum jasminoides) has white flowers, but don’t think it’s boring. Because the summer flowers bloom incredibly splendidly in the tub, smell and appear in masses with good care. The soil needs to be moist at all times for this beautiful flower and since she also loves the sun, this means that you shouldn’t neglect watering. The plant needs a sunny location in order to be able to develop its full potential. If necessary, it also thrives in partial shade, but possibly with fewer flowers. Fertilizing is also a regular part of the plan.

Plant flower boxes with magic bells

The magic bell (Calibrachoa) is a permanent bloomer that needs a lot of fertilizer

This balcony flower is also quite popular, even if it is not found very often. They need full sun to bloom in lush blooms. Although the plant also thrives in partial shade, you should expect fewer flowers there. Avoid waterlogging and it is best to water with rainwater if you can. The beautiful magic bell (Calibrachoa) also scores with its robustness in terms of wind and rain. However, it needs a lot or frequent fertilizer for the many flowers.

