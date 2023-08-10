Notoways Unveils Innovative Foams Drop Shoe: A Fully Modular Sneaker

London shoe brand, Nottwoways, known for their innovative designs and disregard for traditional shoe styles, has recently unveiled their latest creation – the Foams Drop shoe. This shoe is the first of its kind to incorporate a modular design, allowing wearers to customize their shoes to their liking.

The Foams Drop shoe by Nottwoways is comprised of three replaceable parts: the shoe body, a detachable knitted sock lining, and a non-slip heel. The standout feature of this shoe is the adjustable heel, which can be increased or decreased in size by 0.5 inches. This innovative feature ensures a comfortable and personalized fit for each wearer.

Not only does the Foams Drop shoe offer functionality, but it also boasts a visually appealing design. The brand has introduced off-white tones with orange accents, featuring their trademark ‘ntw’ branding on the heel. Additionally, Nottwoways has redesigned the shoe box to maintain its fresh and refined appeal.

Excitement is building amongst shoe enthusiasts as the release date for the Fully Modular Sneaker From Notoways approaches. These exclusive shoes will only be available for purchase through the brand’s official website on August 12th, using a lottery system. Priced at £85, these unique shoes are sure to sell out quickly.

If you’re interested in getting your hands on a pair of these innovative sneakers, be sure to keep an eye out for further release updates from Nottwoways. The brand’s official website will provide more information on how to enter the lottery for a chance to purchase the Fully Modular Sneaker From Notoways. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to own a truly one-of-a-kind shoe.