Novation Releases FLkey 49 and FLkey 61, Larger Fruit FL Studio Dedicated Control Keyboards

Following the FLkey 37 and FLkey Mini, Novation continues to launch larger-sized FLkey 49 and FLkey 61 fruit-specific controller keyboards for the FLkey series.

Novation announces the newest members of the FLkey family: FLkey 49 and FLkey 61. These two new models are specifically designed to provide FL Studio users with a rich, hands-on experience in music production.

Building on the success of the award-winning FLkey Mini and FLkey 37, these new models offer higher key counts and more features to meet the needs of the growing FL Studio user base. Created in collaboration with Imagine-Line, developers of FL Studio, FLkey 49 and FLkey 61 provide seamless integration, allowing users to stay in the act without switching back to their computer.

Novation Senior Product Manager Sam Counihan said:

“We are excited to introduce FLkey 49 and FLkey 61. These extensions to our FLkey series give FL Studio musicians even more creative scope and enhance their music-making journey.”

FLkey 49 and FLkey 61 provide a hands-on music production experience, allowing control of FL Studio’s sequencers, channel racks and mixers. The controller includes Scale and Chord modes for creative playing, and a Sequencer mode for quickly programming beats. The controller also includes important buttons for easy access to transport, score recording, undo, redo, quantize and metronome triggering. Image-Line plug-in presets can be browsed directly from the controller. Additionally, the controller comes with a range of software from AAS, Spitfire Audio, XLN Audio and Klevgrand, as well as a 6-month trial of FL Studio Producer Edition.

Key features of FLkey 49 and 61:

Integrates seamlessly with FL Studio. Make music with ease with essential controls at your fingertips.

Mixer and channel rack controls. Adjust volume and pan with 8 knobs, 9 faders, and 9 fader buttons.

Step sequencer. Control FL Studio’s step sequencer to easily edit drum beats.

Pattern Pad pattern. Select and edit patterns directly from drum pads.

Channel rack playability. Play directly to the channel rack from the FLkey 49 and FLkey 61 pads.

Scale mode. Pick your scale, and always stick to the correct notes.

Instrument control. Trigger FPC and Slicex with drum pads to make beats and melodies more expressive.

Plugin control. Adjust the Image-Line plug-in with 8 knobs and 9 faders and record natural automation.

Creative chord mode. Three chord modes – Fixed, User and Scale – unlock fast song building and performance. Play custom chords and chords in different scales with just one finger.

Browse by default. Find presets for your favorite Image-Line plugins directly from FLkey 49 and FLkey 61.

custom mode. Assign custom controls to the FLkey 49 and FLkey 61 pads and knobs to customize your music production workflow.

Included software:

FL Studio Producer Edition – 6-month trial.

XLN Audio Addictive Keys。

AAS Session Bundle。

Spitfire Audio Expressive Strings。

Klevgrand DAW Cassette。

Klevgrand Roverb。

Warranty:

A three-year warranty from Novation ensures you never have to worry about repairs or replacements due to manufacturing issues, providing reliable service no matter where you are in the world.

Price and Availability:

FLkey 49: £229.99 incl. tax / $229.99 excluding tax / €226.88 excluding tax

FLkey 61: £279.99 incl. tax / $279.99 excluding tax / €268.90 excluding tax

Official website:

https://novationmusic.com/flkey