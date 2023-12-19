Obituaries for today, Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Raúl Antonio Bassi

Sixteen years after your departure, María Celia, invites those who knew you to raise a prayer in your memory.

OLGA LARRAT VDA DE FERNANDEZ

Board of Directors of the Gral. Roca Commercial Employees Center and staff participate in his death, accompanying Marcelo Fernández and family in this very difficult moment

LUIS ALBERTO QUIJON

He died in Allen at the age of 82. Her children: Cecilia, Paula, Luis, María and Marcos. Her children-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives report her death and that her remains, buried in Room (A) of San Martin 401 in Allen, were buried yesterday at 12 o’clock in the necropolis of said city. SERVICE: DINIELLO COMPANY

ELSA SOTO VDA. DE VALLEJOS and EYEBROWS

He died in Gral. Roca at the age of 95. His relatives announced his death and that his remains were laid to rest yesterday until 12:30 p.m. in Room “B” of Villegas 1045, they were transferred to the Parque Las Fuentes Cemetery for cremationSERVICE: DINIELLO COMPANY

OLGA ESTHER LARRAT VDA. OF FERNANDEZ

He died in Gral. Roca at the age of 77. His sons: Marcelo, Hector and Juan, his daughters-in-law, grandchildren and other relatives announce his death and that his remains, buried in Room “C” of Villegas 1045, were buried yesterday at 11 a.m. in the local necropolis. Affiliated with the Penitentiary Pantheon CommissionSERVICE: DINIELLO COMPANY

REMIGIO MARTINEZ ROZAS

He died in Gral. Roca at the age of 85. His wife: Ines Argañaraz. His children: Fabian, Juan Carlos, Pedro, Monica and Alejandra. His children-in-law, grandchildren and other relatives reported his death and that his remains buried in room “C” of Villegas 1045 were buried yesterday at 4 p.m. in the local necropolis. SERVICE: DINIELLO COMPANY

GRACE ALEXANDER GODOY STREET

He died in Gral. Roca at the age of 55. Her husband: Santiago Godoy. Her children: Matías, Silvio, Marcos and Delfina. Her father: Delfín Estecho. Her political children, grandchildren and other relatives reported her death and that her remains were transferred to the Parque Las Fuentes Cemetery for her cremation. Affiliated with IAPSSERVICE: DINIELLO COMPANY

OLINDO (PETISO) SANTILLAN

One year after your departure… you are greatly missed. Your great love, Alida, your friend and confidant Cacho, your grandchildren, daughters-in-law, brothers and especially your dear son Roberto; They will carry you eternally in his hearts.

Maria Ines (Agnes) Mac Kenzie

The commissions of associates of the subsidiaries of zone 63 of Banco Credicoop Coop. Ltd. They accompany their zonal advisor Guillermo Mac Kenzie in the face of the loss of his sister.

