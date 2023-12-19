Daekyung University Startup Incubation Center begins producing local young CEOs :: Empathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

Young CEO Seong Jeong-ho’s ‘Book Lighten’ prototype *Resale and DB prohibited

[대구=뉴시스] Reporter Na Ho-yong = Daekyung University Startup Incubation Center announced on the 19th that it has produced five local young CEOs through a youth prospective entrepreneur development project linked to local governments (Gyeongsan City and Cheongdo County) in 2023.

According to the university, the youth prospective entrepreneur development project is a project carried out with support from Gyeongsan City and Cheongdo-gun, and the Daekyung University Startup Incubation Center has produced 46 young entrepreneurs through this project from 2017 to present, contributing to the creation of a local startup ecosystem. I’m doing it.

Young prospective entrepreneurs who participated in the project were provided with a variety of programs, including support for start-up activities to establish a stable start-up foundation, online lectures for the early stages of start-up, practical start-up education, Skill-Up start-up education, and one-on-one start-up mentoring. Through this, a total of 5 local young CEOs were produced, including 3 from Gyeongsan City and 2 from Cheongdo County.

In particular, the ‘Book Lighten’, an item by CEO Seong Jeong-ho, a youth CEO who participated in this project, is a book holder that stores books face down, and is designed so that the book cover becomes part of the interior. It can be used on the product after reading before going to bed, and has been recognized for its commercial value as it can be used as a bookmark and mood light.

Kim Ok-mi, Vice President of Industry-Academic Cooperation (Director of the Startup Incubation Center) of Daekyung University, said, “We support the courage and efforts of young people starting businesses and will do our best to help young people realize their dreams of starting a business by continuously supporting them.” .

