Home » Daekyung University Startup Incubation Center begins producing local young CEOs :: Empathy Media Newsis News Agency ::
News

Daekyung University Startup Incubation Center begins producing local young CEOs :: Empathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

by admin
Daekyung University Startup Incubation Center begins producing local young CEOs :: Empathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

Young CEO Seong Jeong-ho’s ‘Book Lighten’ prototype *Resale and DB prohibited

[대구=뉴시스] Reporter Na Ho-yong = Daekyung University Startup Incubation Center announced on the 19th that it has produced five local young CEOs through a youth prospective entrepreneur development project linked to local governments (Gyeongsan City and Cheongdo County) in 2023.

According to the university, the youth prospective entrepreneur development project is a project carried out with support from Gyeongsan City and Cheongdo-gun, and the Daekyung University Startup Incubation Center has produced 46 young entrepreneurs through this project from 2017 to present, contributing to the creation of a local startup ecosystem. I’m doing it.

Young prospective entrepreneurs who participated in the project were provided with a variety of programs, including support for start-up activities to establish a stable start-up foundation, online lectures for the early stages of start-up, practical start-up education, Skill-Up start-up education, and one-on-one start-up mentoring. Through this, a total of 5 local young CEOs were produced, including 3 from Gyeongsan City and 2 from Cheongdo County.

In particular, the ‘Book Lighten’, an item by CEO Seong Jeong-ho, a youth CEO who participated in this project, is a book holder that stores books face down, and is designed so that the book cover becomes part of the interior. It can be used on the product after reading before going to bed, and has been recognized for its commercial value as it can be used as a bookmark and mood light.

Kim Ok-mi, Vice President of Industry-Academic Cooperation (Director of the Startup Incubation Center) of Daekyung University, said, “We support the courage and efforts of young people starting businesses and will do our best to help young people realize their dreams of starting a business by continuously supporting them.” .

See also  Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang held talks with Burmese military leaders and made a rare visit to China-Myanmar border- RFI - Radio France Internationale

◎ Sympathetic media Newsis nhy@newsis.com

You may also like

The State Administration of Financial Supervision activates the...

Volcanic eruption in Iceland: 4,000 people brought to...

Powerball: see the winning numbers from the December...

Promising cancer therapy depends on Russian nuclear weapons...

Van Grieken calls the Creyelman case “terrible” and...

2025 Colombia calendar with holidays

Snowfall will continue in Yantai, Shandong and Weihai...

Blessing of homosexual couples: Hamburg Archbishop praises Vatican...

Pet’s presidential project | Comments | .a week

Self-service donut employees threaten customer with gun

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy