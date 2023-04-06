Recently, the 4th DIC JOCAY CHAMPIONSHIP in Indonesia with the theme of “Music Makes Life Better” was successfully held in Yogyakarta. The “OCEAN” DJ team formed by OceanMedia Overseas Association was invited to participate in this music championship.

It is reported that DIC JOCAY CHAMPIONSHIP is a well-known music event in Indonesia and has great influence in the Indonesian entertainment industry. This event brought together nearly 50 DJ teams from 34 provinces in Indonesia. OceanMedia Overseas Association is one of the sponsors of this event. The team members participating in this DIC JOCAY CHAMPIONSHIP are all music DJ anchors who have signed contracts with the association to help China‘s entertainment live broadcast overseas.

In the 4th DIC JOCAY CHAMPIONSHIP in Indonesia, the OceanMedia Overseas Association achieved excellent results in this music championship, and at the same time won the TikTok live broadcast association operating qualifications in the Middle East, Russian-speaking regions, Malaysia, and Latin America. In the future, the OceanMedia Overseas Association will focus on overseas entertainment The live broadcast and Internet celebrity incubation base is built to provide systematic and professional live broadcast services for overseas Internet celebrities and anchors, help overseas Internet celebrities and anchors create valuable live broadcast content, and lead the ecological development of overseas entertainment live broadcasts.

It is understood that the OceanMedia Overseas Association is headquartered in China. It is a live broadcast organization that professionally trains, incubates, and operates anchors and internet celebrities. In 2022, the first batch will be selected into the TikTok entertainment live broadcast star partner program to enter the Indonesian market. After systematic operation in 2022, nearly 10,000 Indonesian music, game, and talent anchors will be signed.