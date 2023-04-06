Pd, the Franceschini oracle and its prophecy. He’s usually not wrong

Elly slime is secretary of the Pd been over a month now, but still new Secretariat there is no trace. The new leader and the president Bonaccini they can’t agree on almost anything and it’s a constant clash between the different ones currentswith the usual caciques and bosses to be the masters. Darius Franceschini – reads the sheet – accept betting with his friends: “Alle European the Pd will take the 30 percent”. And if he says so, there’s no reason to doubt it. He will certainly go like this. Because Franceschini doesn’t make a mistake, as Elly knows well slime who in January had consulted the oracle of Nazarene. “Tu you will win the congress”, he told her. But now the secretary of the Democratic Party has her gaze firmly planted on the ground on the present, even if some voicesaccording to which slime would like the current president of Puglia Michele Emiliano come leaders at European.

In terms of possibilities new alliancesthe dialogue – reports La Stampa – does not seem to take off between Pd e M5s. The match “it is now closed” and it was played “mainly in the territories”. In the 5 Star Movement, as well as in the Democratic Party, no one wants to charge excessive political significance the fact that, even for the upcoming elections administrative, the alliances of the progressive front can be counted on the fingers of one hand. In May, polling stations will open in approx 600 Municipalities Italians, but the focus is on 17 capital cities provincial: I am solo 4 those in which Pd and M5s have closed a agreement and support the mayoral candidate himself: Teramo, Catania, Toasts e Pisa. Too little to talk about a new strategic alliance between slime e Conte.

