After announcing that African-American stylist Ib Kamara will take over the position of creative director, Off-White™ officially released the 2022 autumn and winter series image advertisement, which is also the first work in charge after taking over.

The image blockbuster was shot by photographer Rafael Pavarotti. It uses the same bright and quiet “blue” as the classic signs such as Off-White red tie and yellow warning to present the visual focus, and the location is known as the The Moroccan mountain town of Chefchaouen (Chefchaouen) of the “Blue Pearl” is used as the background, and the city is completely painted blue, in order to live and work in peace and contentment, echoing the future vision of the brand, through bold primary colors and surrealism , inheriting the pioneering spirit of Virgil Abloh.

In addition, the clothing items featured in the picture have also attracted much attention. They are roughly classified by color, including casual and simple white T-shirts, neat black leather outfits, camel coats and knitted sweaters, and printed ski suits. Readers may wish to browse the series above to learn more.