Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, September 6th. According to the China Chess Association, the “Wuling Mountain Great Rift Valley Cup” China Chess League A kicked off on the 6th in Fuling, Chongqing. In addition to the draw between China Mobile Shanghai and Zhejiang Shaoxing Yuecheng, the remaining five games were all winners and losers.

12 professional chess teams from all over the country participated in this league. The league in the new season has ushered in a major change in the competition system. The competition is divided into regular season and finals. The regular season adopts a round-robin system, which is based on the traditional slow game. In the fast chess competition, 11 rounds were held respectively, and the ranking of each team was determined according to the total score of the game. The top eight teams in the regular season were qualified to advance to the finals. During the 14-day regular season, each round has a slow game in the afternoon and a fast game in the evening.

Ye Jiangchuan, chairman of the Chinese Chess Association, and Du Xueyong, deputy director of the Chongqing Municipal Sports Bureau, started the game. The game was in full swing. The “Eight Champions” China Mobile Shanghai team and the Zhejiang Shaoxing Yuecheng team led by Ding Liren met on a narrow road. Ju Wenjun of the Shanghai team defeated Bai Xue, and Lu Shanglei of the Zhejiang team defeated Zhang Zhong. The remaining three sets were tied, and the two teams were evenly divided.

Jiangsu team played against Chengdu Beilei club team. In the case of a four-set draw, the Chengdu team won the first victory of the new season with Li Di’s victory. On the same day, there were two sets of matches and there was a four-set draw. Shenzhen Pengcheng team relied on Li Xueyi’s victory over Hu Yu to defeat Shandong Linglong Tire Team; Zhang Di lost to Lin Yi, and Beijing team lost to Hangzhou Zhenjiang Runzhou Team in the first round.

The young Qingdao Qingwei chess and card club team beat Chongqing Jiulongpo Yucai team, Ma Zhonghan and Wang Hao both made contributions. The Chongqing Sports Lottery team, who also played at home, faced the Hangzhou Bank team. Bu Xiangzhi and Huang Qian won hand in hand. Although Yan Tianqi pulled back a game in Hangzhou, they could not stop the Chongqing Sports Lottery team from winning.

The competition was hosted by the Chess and Card Sports Management Center of the General Administration of Sport of China, the Chinese Chess Association, the Chongqing Municipal Sports Bureau, and the Fuling District People’s Government, and undertaken by the Chongqing Municipal Chess and Card Sports Management Center, and the Fuling District Culture and Tourism Development Committee (District Sports Bureau).